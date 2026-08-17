The movement aims to redefine "Boomer" by knocking out outdated definitions and celebrating an active, powerful generation

Aspercreme® has partnered with actor Danny Trejo to launch the "KO Boomer" movement, a national campaign to reclaim the narrative around aging and combat ageist stereotypes.

has partnered with actor to launch the movement, a national campaign to reclaim the narrative around aging and combat ageist stereotypes. The campaign calls on consumers to help change the ageist definition of "Boomer" and join a movement that celebrates vitality, experience and grit.

Consumers can join the movement by signing Aspercreme's petition calling for a new definition and entering the KO Boomer Sweepstakes for a chance to win a $4,000 gift card towards an active vacation at select locations2 and other prizes.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspercreme®, an Opella brand and the #1 topical lidocaine brand in the US1, is putting the "boom" back in boomer. In a bold move to reclaim the narrative around aging, Aspercreme has joined forces with legendary actor and entrepreneur Danny Trejo, to launch "KO Boomer"—a national movement to officially "knock out" the dismissive "OK, Boomer" meme. The campaign kicks off today on National Boomer Appreciation Day with a call to action, demanding a change to the outdated definition of "Boomer."

Aspercreme® and Danny Trejo launch "KO Boomer" campaign to challenge ageist stereotypes.

Aspercreme is dedicated to pain relief and challenging antiquated perceptions of aging and empowering the 50+ community to live actively, confidently, and on their own terms. The brand's KO Boomer campaign is challenging outdated stereotypes head on, empowering a generation to prove that aging doesn't have to mean slowing down.

Challenging Ageist Stereotypes

Leading the charge is Hollywood's ultimate tough guy, Danny Trejo, whose legendary grit and relentless work ethic authentically embodies the campaign's core belief that nothing should stand in the way of an active life, including age. Joining Trejo is an elite roster of healthy aging champions, including Tom Cillo, Mirna Valerio and Marco Hurtado. Together with Aspercreme, this powerhouse lineup is issuing a rallying cry to retire outdated, internet-fueled 'Boomer' stereotypes and (literally) rewrite the rules of what it means to grow older, actively and unapologetically.

"I was reading some of these definitions of a 'Boomer' online, and frankly, it made me mad," Trejo said. "The internet seems to think getting older means sitting down and being out of touch? I don't think so. That's why I'm teaming up with Aspercreme to turn 'OK, Boomer' into 'KO Boomer.' We're taking action to change that definition and prove we're still in the game."

Champion the Movement

Consumers are invited to join the movement by signing Aspercreme's petition calling for a new definition of "Boomer" and entering the KO Boomer Sweepstakes for a chance to win a prize pack designed to fuel an active lifestyle. The prize includes a $4,000 gift card towards an active vacation at select locations2 and Danny Trejo-signed KO Boomer boxing gloves. The sweepstakes is open until September 30. See KOBoomer.com for official rules and how to enter. No purchase necessary.

"The KO Boomer movement is about more than just challenging a meme; it's about championing a mindset," said Rob Carter, Head of Brand & Innovation Topical Pain North America, Opella. "Aspercreme has always been a brand that enables people to live their lives without compromise. We're proud to provide the fast, targeted, odor-free pain relief that helps people of all ages knock out pain and continue to live powerfully."

Key Features of Aspercreme®:

Targeted Relief : Delivers fast, targeted pain relief right where you need it.

: Delivers fast, targeted pain relief right where you need it. No Medicinal Smell: The non-greasy, odor-free formulas, like Aspercreme Roll On, Patches, and Creams, provide fast-acting relief so those who want to live powerfully can get back to their active life, without the medicinal smell.

The non-greasy, odor-free formulas, like Aspercreme Roll On, Patches, and Creams, provide so those who want to live powerfully can get back to their active life, without the medicinal smell. Convenient: Formulated in convenient no-mess, non-greasy roll-ons, patches and spray, in addition to moisturizing creams.

Aspercreme products are available nationwide at major retailers, including Walmart, CVS and Walgreens. For more information about Aspercreme products, visit Aspercreme.com or follow the brand on Instagram or Facebook (Aspercreme).

To sign the petition and enter the sweepstakes visit KOBoomer.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is in Aspercreme®?

The active ingredients in Aspercreme® products are:

Lidocaine: a topical anesthetic for minor pain

Trolamine salicylate: topical analgesic for pains, strains and arthritis

Diclofenac sodium: arthritis pain reliever

What is Aspercreme® with lidocaine used for?

Aspercreme® with lidocaine provides fast-acting, targeted relief from minor pain.

How does Aspercreme® work?

Aspercreme® with Lidocaine numbs pain away, Aspercreme Original topical analgesic relieves muscle, joint and arthritis pain, and Aspercreme® Arthritis topical analgesic helps reduce pain and inflammation of arthritis.

How long does Aspercreme® cream take to work?

Aspercreme® with lidocaine is fast acting to help numb pain quickly.

How long does Aspercreme® last?

Check the packaging for the expiration date of your Aspercreme® product. Aspercreme® products should not be used after they expire.

About Aspercreme®

Aspercreme's lidocaine products provide targeted, fast-acting pain relief, ensuring comfort and confidence. These products offer trusted, odor-free pain relief solutions and solutions with essential oils, empowering individuals to lead active lives without pain slowing them down or holding them back. With options including creams, patches, roll-ons, and a spray Aspercreme caters to a variety of pain relief needs. With Aspercreme, you can move freely and live without limits.

About Opella

Opella is the self-care challenger with the purest and third-largest portfolio in the Over-The-Counter (OTC) & Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements (VMS) market globally. Our mission is to bring health in people's hands by making self-care as simple as it should be. For half a billion consumers worldwide – and counting. At the core of this mission is our 100 loved brands, our 11,000-strong global team, our 13 best-in-class manufacturing sites and 4 specialized science and innovation development centers. Headquartered in France, Opella is the proud maker of many of the world's most loved brands, including Allegra, Buscopan, Doliprane, Dulcolax, Enterogermina, Essentiale and Mucosolvan. B Corp certified globally, we are active players in the journey towards healthier people and planet.

Find out more about our mission at www.opella.com.

Media Contacts:

Suzanne Jacobson

Head of Communications, North America

[email protected]

732-672-9031

Alexandra Taylor

SVP, Earned Media

[email protected]

201-739-5737

1 Among OTC topical analgesic brands.

2See official terms on KOBoomer.com for full rules and details.

SOURCE Aspercreme®