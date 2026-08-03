Assail Signs Qanapi to Five-Year, $4.125 Million Contract

Qanapi deploys Reaper inside its own FedRAMP High, DoD IL4-aligned cloud while Assail adopts Qanapi's post-quantum Karst platform in support of Executive Order 14412 and OMB Memorandum M-26-15

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assail, Inc., developer of the Ares and Reaper autonomous AI offensive security platforms, today announced it has signed Qanapi Group, Inc., a provider of post-quantum encryption and key management solutions, to a five-year contract with a total contract value of $4.125 million spanning both companies' platforms.

Under the contract, Qanapi will run Reaper inside its own FedRAMP Class D (High) baseline cloud environment, aligned to DoW Impact Level 4 requirements and managed through stackArmor's compliance platform, The Armory. Reaper will conduct continuous, autonomous red teaming across Qanapi's infrastructure, with all findings and AI-generated threat intelligence remaining inside Qanapi's authorization boundary.

Reaper will also automate Qanapi's Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) assessments and the drafting and submission of Plans of Action and Milestones (POA&Ms) to its Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) for FedRAMP compliance, not only writing the POA&Ms but regularly retesting assets within the boundary to validate true and false positives against submitted Security Assessment Reports (SARs), and even generating patches that Qanapi's team can review and apply.

That deployment model is central to the deal. Assail is the only autonomous offensive security platform that allows customers to deploy the entire Ares or Reaper platform, including the AI models that power them, on premises, in their own private or public clouds, including isolated networks, or on Assail's SaaS platform. Customers decide where the platform runs and where their data lives, preserving complete AI and data sovereignty. For defense, intelligence, and regulated enterprise customers, Assail considers that a requirement, not a feature.

As part of the agreement, Assail will deploy Qanapi's full Karst platform, including Karst_Gorge, Karst_Echo, Karst_Fathom, and Karst_SafeShare, along with Enterprise Access to Qanapi's FIPS 140-3 validated cryptographic modules, across its own environment. The move hardens Assail's platforms with quantum-resistant algorithms against the full spectrum of cryptographic threats, including Q-Day, the point at which quantum computers become powerful enough to break the public-key encryption most systems rely on today. Adversaries are already harvesting encrypted data with the intent of decrypting it once that capability arrives, putting long-lived government and defense data at risk well before Q-Day itself. By engineering post-quantum, crypto-agile protection into its own stack now, Assail is directly supporting the missions of its combatant command and federal agency customers in meeting Executive Order 14412, "Securing the Nation Against Advanced Cryptographic Attacks," and OMB Memorandum M-26-15, both backed by the earlier Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act.

"This contract is a milestone for Assail on two fronts," said Melissa Knight, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Assail. "Qanapi is running Reaper inside a live FedRAMP Class D (High), IL4-aligned environment, on their infrastructure and under their control, which is exactly how we built the platform to work. And by putting Qanapi's post-quantum encryption inside our own stack, we are holding ourselves to the same standard our federal customers are now required to meet."

"Autonomous offensive testing inside our own boundary gives us continuous validation without sensitive data ever leaving our environment," said Martin Rieger, Chief Solutions Officer at Qanapi. "Assail adopting Karst across their platforms shows what serious quantum readiness looks like. You do not wait for Q-Day; you engineer for it now."

About Assail, Inc.

Assail is a cybersecurity company building autonomous offensive AI for the modern application stack. Founded by Alissa Knight and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Assail's flagship platform, Ares, deploys self-evolving AI agents that discover, chain, and exploit vulnerabilities across APIs, mobile apps, and web applications, teaching themselves novel attack techniques through adversarial co-evolution without reliance on human-curated training data. For more information, visit assailai.com.

About Qanapi

Qanapi provides post-quantum encryption, decentralized key management, and AI/LLM data security solutions through one enterprise platform, deployed within customer-owned security boundaries for commercial, regulated, and government environments.

SOURCE Assail, Inc.