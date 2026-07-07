Assail Launches Sidewinder, Purpose-Built and Fine-Tuned Exploitation Platform Capable of Recursive Self-Healing

This Next Generation of Ares™ Redefines Offensive AI Security with 31B Parameter Model and Breakthrough Self-Healing Capabilities

BOSTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assail, the pioneer in autonomous red teaming powered by recursive self-improvement AI, today announced Sidewinder™, a complete v2 redesign featuring a new interface, a new model, and a rebuilt harness. Sidewinder audits her own work, fixes her own mistakes, and teaches herself new skills, recursively. On the heels of the launch of its flagship platform Ares™, this purpose-built, 31-billion parameter model was fine-tuned on the 26-years of practitioner expertise from one of the world's most prolific API hackers, Alissa Knight, Assail CEO and Chief AI Officer.

With Sidewinder, Ares graduated from a scanner that followed a script to an adversary that thinks. Where Dagger marched every target through the same fixed sequence of phases on a single fine-tuned model and forgot everything the moment a scan ended, Sidewinder is chat-first and plan-driven: a fleet of twelve specialized, autonomous agents reasons against a living attack-surface knowledge graph that remembers every probe, observation, and proven finding, and rewrites its own plan the instant new evidence comes to light. She no longer reads an application only as text. Sidewinder now sees, driving a real browser with vision-grounded analysis to crawl single-page apps, defeat simple challenges, and operate multiple authenticated identities at once, surfacing the cross-account, BOLA, and BFLA flaws that have always lived in the gap between users.

Assail Launches Version 2 of Purpose-Built Exploitation Platform, Capable of Recursive Self-Healing Post this

Every claim she makes is independently verified, deduplicated to a single canonical issue, and shipped with a complete, replayable record of how it was found, from the agent's reasoning transcript to the live network trace. And for the first time, customers can run Ares wherever their security demands it: as a managed deployment on AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, or fully on-premises through our new Campaign Agent, putting autonomous offensive testing inside even the most sovereign and air-gapped environments. This is not an iteration on Dagger; it is the difference between a tool that runs tests and an intelligence that runs an engagement.

"Pentesting as we know it is broken. It's expensive, manual, and goes stale the moment code changes," says Knight. "Sidewinder is turning annual, theoretical testing into continuous, autonomous offensive security. Backed by our advanced 31B parameter model, it chains real exploits the way an adversary would, eliminating false positives and closing the dangerous gap where breaches actually happen."

Traditional vulnerability scanners and AI penetration testing tools are inherently static, executing the exact same logic across every task and repeating identical false positives until a vendor patch is issued. Sidewinder instead autonomously reviews its operations to find false positives, missed steps, or misclassified findings, instantly rewriting its own skills to prevent repeat errors. Through recursive self-healing, it triggers automated repair cycles until the problem is resolved. Additionally, because Sidewinder actively teaches itself, the platform that tests your environment this quarter is measurably more advanced than the last—a capability unmatched by the market.

While most autonomous pentesting tools stop at a flat list of isolated vulnerabilities, Sidewinder goes further by executing multi-step attack chains against live targets, capturing full request-and-response data to prove real business impact over theoretical risk. Each chain is mapped directly to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and rendered as an interactive Cyber Kill Chain, giving CISOs a clear visual of exactly how a low-severity foothold escalates into account takeover or data exfiltration.

Eric Wood, Security & Compliance Manager at Peregrine Technologies, the operational platform for government, said: "We used to treat pen testing as a point-in-time checkbox. Sidewinder gives us continuous validation that keeps pace with how fast our environment actually changes. That's a different category of security testing altogether."

Sidewinder is available now at ares.assailai.com. Catch a live demonstration at ISC2 Security Congress (October 24–28, Gaylord Rockies Resort, Colorado), where Assail is proud to be the exclusive Diamond sponsor. For more information on Assail's autonomous solutions or to receive an invitation to the ISC2 Security Congress event, visit www.assailai.com.

About Assail AI

Assail is a cybersecurity company building autonomous offensive AI for the modern application stack. Founded by Alissa Knight and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Assail's flagship platform, Ares, deploys self-evolving AI agents that discover, chain, and exploit vulnerabilities across APIs, mobile apps, and web applications — teaching themselves novel attack techniques through adversarial co-evolution without reliance on human-curated training data. For more information, visit assailai.com

SOURCE Assail, Inc.