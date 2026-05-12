Assisted Living Locators Encourages Families To Honor Veterans With Safe, Supportive Senior Care

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Memorial Day, Assisted Living Locators is encouraging families to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans by ensuring they have access to safe, appropriate and supportive senior care when it matters most.

For many families, the need for senior living guidance arises unexpectedly following a hospitalization, rehabilitation stay or sudden change in health. These moments can create urgency and stress, particularly when navigating complex care options and timelines.

Assisted Living Locators provides no-cost, personalized guidance to help families make informed decisions during these critical transitions. Through a proven process that includes care assessment, tailored recommendations, coordinated tours and transition support, local advisors help simplify what can often feel overwhelming.

"Memorial Day is a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by our nation's veterans, and it's also a reminder of our responsibility to support them with well-informed care decisions," said Felicia Sanders, Brand President of Assisted Living Locators. "We help families move quickly when needed, while still ensuring their loved one is placed in a setting that truly meets their care needs."

Assisted Living Locators works in partnership with Veteran Care Advisors, a firm specializing in advocating for and assisting veterans with senior living transitions. Together, they support veterans and their families by helping provide more streamlined and compassionate access to senior care solutions.

While many families explore financial assistance programs available to veterans and their spouses, Assisted Living Locators emphasizes that identifying the appropriate level of care is the most critical first step. Understanding daily needs—such as mobility, medication management, nutrition and cognitive support—helps ensure a safe living environment.

Local advisors also assist families in organizing essential information, including medical summaries, medication lists and recent care instructions. Having these details can help streamline conversations with senior living communities and reduce delays in securing appropriate placement.

As families evaluate options, Assisted Living Locators encourages a thoughtful approach that prioritizes both clinical needs and overall quality of life. While many communities offer social programs that recognize and celebrate veterans, ensuring the environment can properly support an individual's care requirements remains key.

With a nationwide network of experienced advisors, Assisted Living Locators connects families to trusted, local guidance—helping them navigate decisions with confidence, even in time-sensitive situations. To connect with a local advisor, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators