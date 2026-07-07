Assisted Living Locators Helps Families Understand the True Cost of Senior Living

National senior care advisory franchise encourages families to compare all expenses before assuming senior living is unaffordable

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral service, is encouraging families to take a closer look at the true cost of senior living as rising healthcare and housing expenses continue to impact older adults and their caregivers.

Many families assume remaining at home is the most affordable option, but experts say the total cost of homeownership, maintenance, transportation, meals and in-home care can often rival or exceed the cost of a senior living community.

According to Genworth's Cost of Care Survey, the national median cost of homemaker services now exceeds $6,000 per month, while home health aide services average more than $6,400 per month. These expenses are in addition to housing, utilities, property taxes and other household costs.

"One of the biggest misconceptions we encounter is that senior living is automatically more expensive than aging at home," said Felicia Sanders, brand president of Assisted Living Locators. "Many families focus only on monthly rent and overlook the total cost of homeownership, transportation, meal preparation, household maintenance and caregiving support."

Assisted Living Locators advisors help families compare care options, understand pricing structures and evaluate communities based on both care needs and budget considerations.

The company recommends families ask several key questions when evaluating senior living costs:

What services are included in the monthly fee?





Are meals, transportation and housekeeping included?





What additional fees may apply as care needs change?





How do home maintenance and caregiving costs compare?





What financial resources may be available?

According to AARP, nearly 75 percent of adults age 50 and older hope to remain in their homes as they age. However, many families underestimate the support and expenses that may eventually be required to do so safely.

"Having a clear understanding of costs allows families to make informed decisions rather than decisions driven by assumptions," Sanders said. "Our goal is to simplify a complex process and help families find the best fit for their loved one's needs."

Assisted Living Locators, a member of Evive Brands, is a nationwide senior placement and referral service that helps families navigate independent living, assisted living and memory care options through personalized local guidance provided at no cost to families. To learn more visit: www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators