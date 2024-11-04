Assisted Living Locators Launches Bi-Monthly Livestream Series: "All About Alzheimer's: Ask Us Anything"

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide leader in senior placement and referral services, is launching a new bi-monthly livestream series titled "All About Alzheimer's: Ask Us Anything," beginning Nov. 6. Hosted by Angelica Olea, senior vice president of strategic growth and development, the series will offer practical resources, expert advice, and compassionate guidance for families, caregivers and individuals affected by Alzheimer's and dementia.

The livestream aims to build awareness around memory care services. The series is free and open to the public, providing direct access to senior care experts who will help viewers navigate the complexities of dementia care and make informed decisions about senior living options.

"At Assisted Living Locators, we are dedicated to offering personalized, expert guidance to families in need of senior care solutions," said Olea. "This livestream series provides an accessible platform for caregivers and families to receive valuable insights and support as they navigate the challenges of Alzheimer's care."

Each 30-minute session will follow a Q&A format, with a brief presentation or discussion at the beginning to provide context. Viewers will have the opportunity to ask questions live during the session or submit them in advance. Upcoming topics include:

11/6/24 - Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia: A Guide to Senior Care Options

12/4/24 - Navigating Assisted Living Choices for Loved Ones with Alzheimer's

1/8/25 - Managing Alzheimer's & Dementia Health Concerns: Practical Solutions for Caregivers

1/22/25 - Financial Planning for Alzheimer's & Dementia Care

The livestream will be hosted on multiple platforms, including Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube. While attendees are encouraged to register in advance, the event will also be open for anyone to join live via social media platforms. Recordings will be made available on demand through YouTube and the Assisted Living Locators website.

Featured franchise owners will bring their expertise as certified local experts in dementia and memory care, offering practical advice and personalized insights.

Assisted Living Locators offers a nationwide network of senior care advisors who provide free personalized guidance in finding the best options for in-home care, assisted living, and memory care, supporting families through every step of the senior care journey.

For more information or to register for the next session of "All About Alzheimer's: Ask Us Anything," visit https://assistedlivinglocators.com/articles/all-about-alzheimers-livestream-a-guide-to-senior-care-options.

