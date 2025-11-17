Home For The Holidays: Assisted Living Locators Provides Tips for Helping Families Prepare for Senior Visits

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families prepare to gather for the holidays, Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior care referral and placement service, is offering expert tips to help make seasonal visits with older loved ones safe, comfortable, and joyful.

Holiday gatherings often provide an important opportunity for families to observe how aging relatives are doing. "The holidays are a natural time for families to notice changes in a loved one's behavior, memory, or mobility that might indicate a need for additional support," said Felicia Sanders, Brand President of Assisted Living Locators. "By being attentive and compassionate, families can take proactive steps to ensure their loved ones are healthy, comfortable, and well cared for as the new year begins."

Assisted Living Locators suggests these key tips for families welcoming seniors into their homes this season:

Create a safe environment: Remove tripping hazards such as throw rugs and clutter, provide adequate lighting, and ensure hallways and bathrooms are accessible.

Accommodate mobility and comfort needs: Set up a main-floor sleeping area if possible and have supportive seating available for rest and conversation.

Plan inclusive activities: Encourage participation in simple, meaningful traditions—like decorating cookies, sharing family stories, or listening to music—to foster connection.

Monitor changes: Pay attention to signs of confusion, weight loss, or isolation that could signal health or cognitive concerns.

Start the conversation early: If you notice significant changes, gently begin discussing care options and resources that can support their independence and safety.

"Our local senior care advisors can guide families through these discussions and help them explore care options, from in-home care to assisted living and memory care communities," added Sanders. "Having these conversations doesn't have to wait until a crisis—it's about giving families peace of mind and seniors the best possible quality of life."

Assisted Living Locators' no-cost service connects families with expert, compassionate advisors who assess needs, provide personalized recommendations, and guide them through every step of the decision-making process.

For more information or to find a local advisor, visit www.AssistedLivingLocators.com.

