Assisted Living Locators Enhances Senior Care Search Experience With Fully Implemented AI-Optimized Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a leading nationwide senior care referral and placement service and member of Evive Brands, announced today that it has fully implemented an AI-optimized search and geo-targeting strategy across its system—an advancement that directly improves how families discover and evaluate senior living options online. While some online placement firms are announcing plans to shift toward AI-enhanced search in the future, Assisted Living Locators has already completed this work and integrated it into its everyday consumer experience.

The company's upgraded digital platform was designed to help families find accurate, local, and trustworthy information more quickly during what is often a stressful and time-sensitive journey. Through AI-ready micro-city pages, clearer topic-based content, and improved data structure, families using Assisted Living Locators' website now receive more precise search results based on their loved one's location, care needs, and questions.

"Families searching for senior care deserve information they can trust—and they deserve it fast," said Felicia Sanders, Brand President of Assisted Living Locators. "Our new AI-ready platform helps people get to the right options efficiently, without confusion or overwhelming search results. Most importantly, they still receive the personal guidance of a local advisor who understands their situation."

A key benefit to consumers is increased accuracy. Assisted Living Locators verifies each franchise location across 60–100 trusted online directories, ensuring families see consistent business names, addresses, and services wherever they search. This prevents misinformation—one of the most common frustrations families encounter when comparing senior living communities online.

To help families better understand care options, the company is expanding its analytics capabilities to improve how information is presented across its website. This ensures that search pathways remain clear and that families receive relevant, localized results throughout their decision-making process.

"AI can make senior care searches easier, but it should never replace the compassion and expertise families rely on," Sanders added. "Our goal is simple: combine smart technology with human support so families feel informed, confident, and cared for from the moment they begin their search."

Families looking for personalized, local support in finding senior living options can connect with a nearby advisor at www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

