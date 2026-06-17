Associated Bank Announces Fourth Annual Day of Service

Nearly 2,600 employees to volunteer across six states, plus $13,400 in community grants and Stock the Box™ food drive to provide resources to local nonprofits addressing food insecurity

GREEN BAY, Wis., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") will hold its fourth annual Day of Service June 23–25, mobilizing nearly 2,600 employees to volunteer with more than 200 nonprofit organizations across Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and parts of Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska. For the first time, colleagues from Iowa and Nebraska will participate in the initiative, extending the bank's commitment to strengthening the communities it now calls home. These communities became part of Associated following its recently completed merger with American National Corporation ("American National"), including its bank subsidiary, American National Bank.

Volunteers at Associated Bank's 2025 Day of Service.

American National has deep roots in community engagement across Nebraska and Iowa. Day of Service carries that forward and gives employees from across the combined organization a chance to serve side by side. Each participating employee will receive dedicated volunteer time for their participation.

This year's programming centers on two areas of elevated community need: food security and youth services. Youth services is the top cause area that Associated colleagues choose when volunteering throughout the year. According to Feeding America1, nearly 14 million children across the country face food insecurity, a challenge that deepens in summer months when school meal programs are no longer available to fill the gap.

Volunteer activities across all six states will include repacking food at food banks and pantries, supporting youth summer programs and educational activities, community gardening and cleanup, and other projects shaped by each market's specific needs.

In addition, as part of the initiative, Associated is awarding $13,400 in community grants to 11 nonprofits. The grants support organizations working in food access, housing stability, youth development and community services.

"Day of Service has always been about more than a single day; it's a reflection of who we are as a company and how we show up for the communities we serve," said LaDonna Reed, senior vice president, director of Community Accountability and president of Associated Bank Foundation. "Welcoming our new colleagues in Iowa and Nebraska into this tradition for the first time is a proud moment. It's one of the most tangible ways we can demonstrate that being part of Associated means being invested in your community."

Ahead of the volunteer days, Associated Bank branches across all markets are hosting Stock the Box™, a public food drive running June 3–19. Community members are invited to drop off nonperishable, non-glass food items at local branches. All contributions go directly to area food pantries and nonprofit partners.

The Day of Service has grown steadily since its launch in 2023. Through 2025, the initiative has generated more than 20,500 volunteer hours with a community service value of more than $687,000. Last year, 59% of Associated colleagues, more than 2,400 employees, volunteered across 182 nonprofit organizations in 104 cities.

The Day of Service is one part of Associated's broader commitment to the communities it serves. The bank's $2 billion Community Commitment Plan provides loans and investments in support of community development, complemented by charitable contributions focused on programs that help families and neighborhoods grow and prosper.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of approximately $50 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from over 200 banking locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com

ABOUT STOCK THE BOX™

Stock the Box™ is a public food drive initiative led by Associated Bank that collects nonperishable food items for local nonprofit organizations at select bank branches or other locations. The drives typically take place during Associated's annual Day of Service.

1 Source: https://www.feedingamerica.org/hunger-in-america/child-hunger-facts

Media Contact:

Andrea Kozek

VP/Senior Manager, Public Relations

920-491-7518

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp