GREEN BAY, Wis., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), has been named among "America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2024" by Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights Group. For the first time, the two organizations partnered to study all regional banks and credit unions in the United States (approximately 9,440 institutions).

Associated Bank Named Among Newsweek’s “America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2024”

"(We) are proud to share this ranking of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions, recognizing the top 250 Regional Banks and 250 Credit Unions in the United States," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "Regional banks and credit unions play a pivotal role in the financial fabric of communities nationwide. Unlike their larger counterparts, these institutions are deeply rooted in local economies, understanding the unique needs of the people they serve. Regional banks, with their localized focus, often cultivate strong relationships with customers, enabling them to provide personalized services. These institutions become familiar in the neighborhood; they offer a sense of trust and community that resonates with account holders," she added.

Scoring parameters included multiple factors such as overall health and stability of the financial institution, lending activity, press coverage, and more. The core analysis was followed by a large-scale independent customer survey of more than 35,000 U.S. citizens, resulting in over 140,000 reviews for regional banks and credit unions distributed across all states. Associated Bank scored the maximum, earning five on a scale of one to five.

"The extensive nature of analysis for this recognition truly speaks to the strength of our company and commitment of the dedicated colleagues who shape our success," said Andy Harmening, president and CEO, Associated Bank. "As we have been for more than 160 years, Associated Bank remains steadfast in maintaining trust with individuals, families and businesses large and small by delivering quality financial solutions to the customers and communities we serve."

Associated Bank is a leading Midwest banking franchise with extended reach across multiple states. The company serves over 1.3 million customer accounts and takes great pride in helping the more than 100 communities it serves be financially stronger. With a diverse commercial customer base, which includes manufacturers, wholesalers, finance companies, and select national specialty businesses, Associated Bank plays an important role in the region's future by positioning the company and its customers for additional growth.

The full America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2024 awards list and more information can be viewed on Newsweek's website. More about Associated Bank is available at AssociatedBank.com.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $42 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving over 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at http://www.AssociatedBank.com/

