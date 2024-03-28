Associated Bank Named Best for Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in the Upper Midwest Region by J.D. Power

Associated Bank's commitment to digital banking is paying off for customers

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") has earned the J.D. Power Award for ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study for the Upper Midwest Region for customers' satisfaction with their retail bank.

The Retail Banking Satisfaction Study measures satisfaction in seven dimensions: level of trust, people, banking how and when I want, account offerings, digital channels, helping save time or money, and resolving problems. Associated ranked #1 in: level of trust, account offerings, banking how and when I want, and helping save time or money.

"We are thrilled by this recognition, which is a testament to the dedication of our team and our innovative investments in digital banking technologies, driven by invaluable insights from our customers. This accolade reflects our commitment to providing exceptional service, from the first interaction to supporting every aspect of our customers' financial well-being," said Andy Harmening, President and CEO, Associated Bank. "As we continue to evolve, our goal remains clear – to be a leading force in the financial services industry, celebrated for delivering top customer experiences and bringing positive impact to the communities we serve."

Associated has invested more than $40 million in digital-focused technology, tools and talent over the past four years. In 2022, the bank launched a new digital banking platform that continually delivers advancements in account opening, self-service tools and AI-driven insights. With better controls, insights and tools, Associated's digital platform helps make customers' financial lives easier. These continual strategic investments respond directly to customer feedback; the American Bankers Association reported in October 2023 that 71% of consumers prefer to use a mobile app or a computer to manage their bank accounts.

"Digital banking is becoming the norm, and our customers deserve the best online and mobile banking experience," said David Stein, Executive Vice President, Head of Consumer & Business Banking, Associated Bank. "Based directly on their feedback, our new digital banking suite is packed with difference-making features for powerful money management for personal banking, small businesses and more. We believe combining these capabilities with the long-standing excellence of our customer support teams has helped us earn this recognition from J.D. Power."

The J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 105,355 retail banking customers of the largest banks in the United States regarding their experiences with their retail bank. It was fielded from January 2023 through January 2024. National banks are defined as banks with more than $300 billion in domestic deposits; regional banks are those with $65 billion-$299 billion in domestic deposits; and midsize banks are those with 45-100 branches nationally and at least 20 branches within a respective region.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $41 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

