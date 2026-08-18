AssureCare® Strengthens Executive Leadership to Accelerate Growth and Meet Rising Market Demand

With decades of payer, provider, and pharmacy go-to-market experience, Brian Litten joins as EVP of Growth and Commercialization

CINCINNATI, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AssureCare®, a leading AI-powered population health management company, today announced the appointment of Brian Litten as Executive Vice President of Growth and Commercialization.

Brian Litten EVP, Growth & Commercialization AssureCare

The populations that health plans, health systems, and pharmacies serve are more complex, more medically vulnerable, and more in need of coordinated care than any previous model assumed. Meeting that need requires technology that connects, not just manages. It requires partners who understand both the clinical stakes and the operational realities of payer, provider, and pharmacy markets simultaneously. That is the environment Litten has spent decades working in.

"Brian has a rare combination of qualities - he understands the commercial mechanics of these markets and he genuinely cares about what happens at the end of the care chain," said Yousuf Ahmad, President and CEO of AssureCare. "That combination is exactly what our clients need from a partner right now. The organizations we serve are accountable for real outcomes for real people and Brian is the kind of leader who never loses sight of that. There's no one better positioned to lead us through this next stage of growth. "

Litten has spent more than three decades on the side of healthcare that touches real people managing complex medical needs, chronic conditions, and a system that too often makes getting the right care harder than it needs to be. He built the payer and provider market business at Tabula Rasa HealthCare from the ground up, contributing directly to the company's NASDAQ IPO in 2016. He has built national commercial teams and developed go-to-market strategies across payer, provider, and pharmacy organizations, always with the same underlying conviction: that the infrastructure of healthcare determines whether patients get the care they need.

"The throughline across my career has been a belief that healthcare works best when the people building it understand both sides - the complexity of the system and the real person on the other side of it," said Brian Litten, Executive Vice President of Growth and Commercialization, AssureCare. "AssureCare is doing something other platforms in this space are not: connecting payer, provider, and pharmacy in a single system, with the data and AI to act on what that connection makes visible. Success in this work looks like a health plan member who gets the right care at the right time without having to fight for it - and a care team with the tools to deliver that instead of working around a broken system. I'm proud to join a team that builds for exactly that outcome."

About AssureCare®

AssureCare is a leading provider of AI-powered population health management solutions designed to manage large, complex populations. AssureCare enables healthcare organizations to digitize care processes, optimize clinical and financial performance, and personalize member engagement across the continuum. Serving health plans, government agencies, providers, pharmacies, and community organizations, AssureCare's platform supports more than 60 million lives through intelligent care management, analytics, and engagement solutions. The company continues to lead the industry in applying responsible AI and advanced technology to improve healthcare outcomes and operational efficiency. AssureCare is a proud member of the Vora Ventures portfolio.

Learn more: www.assurecare.com

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SOURCE AssureCare