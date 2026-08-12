ASSUREFUL and CedCommerce Join Forces to Deliver AI-Driven Commercial General Liability Insurance to eCommerce Merchants

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assureful and CedCommerce announced today the launch of a new distribution program to deliver Pay-As-You-Sell Commercial General Liability insurance to eCommerce merchants across the United States.

The usage-based insurance product is designed specifically for merchants selling products on major online marketplaces, and offers coverage for bodily injury, property damage, and personal injury.

"Assureful is excited to partner with CedCommerce to offer this innovative insurance solution to their eCommerce merchant customers," said Rohit Nair, CEO & Founder, "Selling products online is fraught with commercial and compliance challenges and this insurance solution offers customized coverage to meet the unique needs of merchants. This partnership with CedCommerce adds a significant new route to market for Assureful. By complementing CedCommerce's coverage with our GenAI-driven approach to underwriting and pricing risk, we are bringing to market a unique insurance product, purpose-built for eCommerce merchants. There is simply nothing else like it today that gives consumer product companies the protection they need when they need it that traditional insurers cannot match."

About Assureful

Assureful is a VC backed AI-driven commercial insurance program administrator licensed in all 50 U.S. states and D.C. The company develops innovative usage-based and embedded insurance products designed specifically for eCommerce merchants. Through its technology-driven approach and underwriting expertise, Assureful helps consumer products businesses access smarter, scalable protection that adapts to their business. Learn more at www.assureful.com and follow Assureful on LinkedIn.

About CedCommerce

CedCommerce, a Threecolts company, is your frictionless multichannel expansion partner. The company gives brands one centralized system to connect, list, sync, and optimize across every marketplace, with AI-assisted attribute mapping that removes the catalog work repeated per channel. CedCommerce's marketplace specialists round out the offering with listing optimization, advertising, storefront design, and managed services.

Learn more at cedcommerce.com and connect with CedCommerce on LinkedIn

SOURCE Assureful