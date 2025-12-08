Assureful and Threecolts Announce Lost Inbound Insurance to Protect eCommerce Sellers from Inventory Loss

SEATTLE and WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Assureful , a leading provider of product liability insurance for digital first businesses, and Threecolts, the world's most comprehensive cloud suite for marketplace management, today announced the launch of Lost Inbound Insurance. This new product is built to protect Amazon FBA sellers when inventory goes missing on the way to fulfillment centers, a long standing pain point that costs sellers millions each year.

Lost Inbound Insurance is the first solution built specifically for this problem. It gives sellers fast, simple protection and plugs directly into their existing Threecolts and marketplace accounts. Claims are triggered automatically and paid far faster than the usual manual process. When inventory disappears during the critical inbound stage between the freight carrier and the marketplace warehouse, this insurance steps in to secure the seller's profit margin.

The collaboration brings together Assureful's specialist InsurTech platform and underwriting strength with the deep data and inventory visibility that Threecolts provides.

"eCommerce sellers face a very specific set of risks that traditional insurers have never addressed. Losing inventory during the inbound process creates confusion, wasted time and lost revenue," said Rohit Nair, Founder and CEO at Assureful. "Lost Inbound Insurance removes that uncertainty. Our goal has always been to take complicated insurance problems off sellers' plates, and this product gives them predictable financial protection so they can focus on growing their brands."

The integration of this new coverage into the e-commerce workflow is expected to set a new standard for how sellers manage supply chain risk.

"Inventory loss during the inbound process has been a chronic, costly frustration point for years. This partnership with Assureful is a massive win because we are leveraging the deep data and inventory visibility within the Threecolts platform to provide a solution that is truly seamless and instantaneous. By integrating this essential financial protection directly into the seller's workflow, we offer predictable profitability and peace of mind, setting a new standard for risk management in the modern e-commerce supply chain," said Yoda Yee, Founder and CEO at Threecolts.

About Assureful

Assureful is an InsurTech company focused on simplifying and de-risking the e-commerce ecosystem. Powered by real time sales data and proprietary underwriting technology, Assureful delivers accurate, scalable and fairly priced Commercial General Liability and inventory insurance products tailored to online sellers around the world.

About Threecolts

Threecolts is an enterprise platform that helps e-commerce businesses grow profitably. Used by tens of thousands of sellers, from global agencies to Fortune 500 brands, Threecolts provides a complete suite of tools for marketplace management, including listing optimisation, operations and finance.

SOURCE Assureful