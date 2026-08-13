Astara Capital Partners Acquires Dynatec Systems, a Leading Provider of Industrial Wastewater Treatment Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astara Capital Partners, LLC ("Astara"), a middle-market private equity firm, today announced that it has acquired Dynatec Systems ("Dynatec" or the "Company"), a leading provider of membrane-based industrial wastewater treatment systems and aftermarket products and services. Headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey, and founded in 1978, Dynatec designs, builds, operates, and services systems that treat industrial wastewater for discharge and water reuse, serving blue-chip customers across end markets including food & beverage, automotive, data center, waste, and general manufacturing.

Astara will build on Dynatec's technical leadership by investing in its team, growing its design-build-own-operate-maintain (DBOOM) and aftermarket service capabilities, and expanding into adjacent technologies and new end markets where demand for industrial water and wastewater treatment is accelerating. The investment is underpinned by powerful long-term tailwinds, including growing water scarcity, the reshoring of North American manufacturing, and tightening regulation of industrial discharge.

Following the transaction, Dynatec will be led by an accomplished leadership team. Hu Fleming, a longtime water industry leader and Astara strategic advisor, will join the Company's Board of Directors as Executive Chairman. Tom Doherty, founder and President of Dynatec, will remain with the business and retain a meaningful ownership stake.

"I founded Dynatec in 1978 to provide membrane wastewater solutions, and I'm proud of everything our team has accomplished since. Astara is the right partner to carry that legacy forward, and I look forward to seeing the continued growth of the Company," said Mr. Doherty.

Astara Partner Lindsey Tannenbaum said, "We are excited to partner with Dynatec Systems, a respected leader with decades of experience in industrial wastewater treatment. Industrial and manufacturing companies are facing mounting pressure to treat and reuse their toughest waste streams, and Dynatec's service offering is uniquely suited to help. Our priority is to keep delivering the best-in-class solutions and exceptional service Dynatec's customers count on, while investing strategically in organic growth initiatives and transformative process improvements to meet rapidly growing demand."

Dentons LLP and Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A. served as legal advisors to Astara. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Dynatec

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey, Dynatec is a leading provider of advanced, membrane-based solutions to treat industrial wastewater for discharge and water reuse, specializing in hard-to-treat waste streams. The Company designs, builds, services, and operates membrane filtration systems for customers across a variety of end markets. For more information, visit www.dynatecsystems.com.

About Astara Capital Partners

Astara Capital Partners is an integrated team of investors and operators focused on the middle market. The firm provides capital, strategic guidance, and operational support to help build sustainable value across its portfolio. Astara invests in sectors where it has deep expertise, including water infrastructure, building products, home services, food, packaging, manufacturing, and distribution. For more information, visit www.astaracapital.com.

SOURCE Astara Capital Partners