AstaReal® Astaxanthin Demonstrates Performance-Multiplying Benefits Through Enhanced Metabolic Efficiency

BURLINGTON, N.J., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AstaReal, Inc., the global leader for natural astaxanthin, announced new clinical findings demonstrating that AstaReal® Astaxanthin significantly shifted the metabolic balance of women towards fat burning for energy during exercise. These findings suggest that astaxanthin may support steadier energy, and more efficient performance, making astaxanthin one of the few nutrients with a measurable metabolic impact in female athletes. In a population historically underrepresented in sports nutrition research, the study reinforces astaxanthin's role as a performance multiplier and further strengthens its scientific foundation for sports and active nutrition formulations.

Published in the Journal of Dietary Supplements, the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover study evaluated 20 recreationally active women supplemented with 12 mg/day of AstaReal® Astaxanthin for two weeks. Researchers assessed energy-use efficiency during a graded cycling exercise by measuring respiratory exchange ratio (RER), the gold-standard biomarker that reveals the balance between fat and carbohydrate used for energy production.

Compared with placebo, women receiving AstaReal® Astaxanthin demonstrated statistically significant improvements in fat oxidation at moderate intensities during exercise. At these submaximal intensities, fat utilization is naturally highest, and metabolic shifts can meaningfully support smoother workouts and endurance adaptations. Importantly, these improvements occurred without increases in heart rate, blood lactate, or perceived exertion, indicating enhanced energy efficiency without additional cardiovascular or perceptual stress.

With exercise performance studies historically focused on men, this study provides some of the first clinical evidence of meaningful metabolic benefits in women. Researcher and study author, Hunter Waldman, PhD, states, "These findings reinforce a shift in sports nutrition from simply increasing output to improving metabolic efficiency. Rather than pushing the body to work harder, AstaReal® Astaxanthin optimizes how it produces and utilizes cellular energy making it a powerful performance multiplier."

Conducted within the AstaReal Network for Sports Nutrition (ANSN), this research builds on AstaReal's 85+ human clinical studies, demonstrating natural astaxanthin's support for cellular energy, metabolic resilience, and recovery. Available in multiple ingredient formats and concentrations, AstaReal® Astaxanthin provides formulators clinically validated benefits as a performance multiplier when developing differentiated products for active consumers.

About AstaReal Inc.

AstaReal Inc. is a manufacturer and supplier of the world's leading and most studied natural astaxanthin from algae supported by 160+ studies. For additional information, please contact AstaReal Inc. at [email protected].

SOURCE AstaReal Inc., USA