ANSN Symposium Redefines Astaxanthin Science and Innovation

BURLINGTON, N.J., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AstaReal Inc. announces the first virtual symposium hosted by the AstaReal Network for Sports Nutrition (ANSN) on November 12–13, 2025. Launched in 2023, ANSN is a global initiative advancing the science and application of astaxanthin in muscle performance and recovery. This event marks a significant step in aligning astaxanthin research with the personalized nutrition movement.

While 80% of Americans participate in physical activity (Sports and Fitness Industry Association, 2025), only ~25% meet aerobic and muscle-strengthening guidelines (HSS, ODPHP). Post-COVID, consumers are increasingly health-conscious, with nearly a third turning to functional ingredients for benefits like energy, hydration, and cognition (Circana, 2025). Astaxanthin, a natural antioxidant, is gaining attention for its potential to support exercise training.

Historically, astaxanthin research focused on male endurance athletes. ANSN is changing this narrative by expanding studies to include resistance-trained men and women, as well as female muscle cell models. This shift reflects real-world trends, such as increased female participation in competitive sports and strength training. "This symposium isn't just about sharing new data," said Karen Hecht, PhD, Vice President of Science at AstaReal. "It's about building a research program that serves the people seeking active and sports nutrition solutions. By including diverse populations, we're contributing to a future of sports nutrition that's more inclusive and personalized."

ANSN bridges the gap between emerging science and practical applications, uniting researchers, clinicians, and sports nutrition experts. By promoting diversity in clinical trials, ANSN aims to influence research policy and generate data that reflects today's consumers. The symposium offers exclusive access to pre-publication research, providing formulators with a competitive edge to innovate personalized nutrition solutions.

Attendees will explore astaxanthin's effects on muscle performance, recovery, and cognitive function under physical fatigue. Key topics include its role in reducing delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) and supporting active individuals across all life stages. An expert panel will discuss how interdisciplinary collaboration accelerates discovery and innovation in active nutrition.

This symposium represents a pivotal moment in sports nutrition science, emphasizing inclusivity and real-world relevance. For more information, visit ansn.net.

About AstaReal Inc.

AstaReal Inc. is a leading manufacturer of natural astaxanthin, supported by 160+ studies. For inquiries, contact AstaReal Inc. at [email protected].

SOURCE AstaReal Inc., USA