Astral Tequila Becomes the Official Tequila Partner of Practical Magic 2's Iconic Midnight Margarita, Bringing the Celebration to Life with an Original Social Microdrama Starring Brooks and Grace Ann Nader

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Few movie moments have captured the feeling of collective joy quite like the iconic "Midnight Margaritas" scene from the 1998 cult classic Practical Magic, where the Owens women gather in their kitchen to dance, laugh, and raise a glass together when the clock strikes midnight. Now, as fans 21+ prepare to see Practical Magic 2 in theaters, they can recreate this beloved ritual with the Astral Midnight Margarita, made with Astral Tequila Blanco, coconut, and fresh lime juice, ready to be blended up whenever the night calls for a little extra magic.

"The 'Midnight Margaritas' tradition embodies the same energy that's at the heart of Astral Tequila: the best nights are made brighter by the people you share them with, especially with an Astral Midnight Margarita in-hand," said Jenn Rapp, Director, Portfolio Tequila & Mezcal at Diageo North America. "With its agave-forward, citrus profile, Astral brightens every cocktail, making it the perfect tequila for moments of connection."

Keeping the blenders whirring and the sisterly magic flowing, Astral is premiering "It's Midnight Somewhere," a five-part social microdrama starring real-life sisters, models, and television personalities Brooks and Grace Ann Nader. Told through reality TV-inspired confessionals, the series follows the sisterly duo as an evening of Astral Midnight Margarita-making takes an unexpected turn, sending them on a mysterious adventure filled with humor, twists, and sisterly shenanigans.

"Honestly, this felt very on brand for us," said Brooks and Grace Ann Nader. "Sisters, Astral Midnight Margaritas, a little harmless chaos, and quoting Practical Magic all night? Say less! We had the best time bringing 'It's Midnight Somewhere' to life, making each other laugh, and paying homage to a movie that's all about the importance of sisterhood."

Catch all five mini-episodes of "It's Midnight Somewhere" on Astral Tequila's YouTube Shorts, Instagram, and TikTok and follow @AstralTequila for more magic, mayhem, and margarita moments. The Astral Midnight Margarita is featured at bars and restaurants nationwide, perfect for pre-movie gatherings or post-screening debriefs when you gather your coven to see Practical Magic 2 only in theaters September 10.

Astral Tequila and Practical Magic 2 are hitting the Owens witches' road with the "It's Midnight Somewhere" Margarita Tour, stopping in four cities ahead of the film's release in September. Fans 21+ can visit the custom wrapped trailer to enjoy Astral Midnight Margaritas and bewitching activities including Tarot Card readings, photo opportunities, and giveaways. After initial stops at the Tall Ship in Boston and the Salem Witch Fest, fans 21+ can experience the "It's Midnight Somewhere" Margarita Tour in Chicago and New York City this summer:

Saturday, August 29: Edgewater Festival, Chicago, IL

Friday, September 4: Coney Island Fireworks, Brooklyn, NY

Wednesday, September 9: AMC Lincoln Square 13, New York, NY

Mix up an Astral Midnight Margarita with Astral Tequila Blanco, made with 100% Blue Weber Agave and crafted using time-honored processes. Astral's intentional approach uses the tahona, an ancient milling process that presses the juice from the agave fibers. Those crushed agave fibers, or bagazo, are then used in fermentation to create a tequila that is smooth, yet bright with bursts of citrus and notes of agave.

The Astral Midnight Margarita

1.5 oz Astral Tequila Blanco

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1.5 oz Cream of Coconut

0.75 Cup of Ice

Rim a glass with lime and dip in coconut lime salt. Add all ingredients to a blender with ice. Blend until smooth and thick. Pour into the glass and garnish with a lime wheel.

About Astral Tequila

Astral Tequila is made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, crafted and distilled using time-honored processes to create a radiant tequila that brightens every cocktail. Each bottle of Astral Tequila produced helps continue the cycle of giving back—the leftover agave fibers are upcycled into adobe bricks, which are then used to build homes for the local community in Jalisco, Mexico. For more information on Astral Tequila, please visit www.astraltequila.com.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About Practical Magic 2

Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, PRACTICAL MAGIC 2 returns to a world steeped in moonlit mischief and powerful ancestral magic, as the Owens sisters must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem.

Starring along with Bullock and Kidman in PRACTICAL MAGIC 2 are Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, Solly McLeod, with Dianne Wiest, and Stockard Channing. Susanne Bier directs from a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett and Kelly Marcel, based on the novel entitled The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman. It is produced by Denise Di Novi, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. The executive producers are Donald Sabourin, Andrew A. Kosove and Broderick Johnson.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, In Association with Alcon Entertainment, A Di Novi Pictures / A Fortis Films / A Blossom Films Production, A Susanne Bier Film: PRACTICAL MAGIC 2. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters in North America on September 10, 2026, and internationally beginning 9 September 2026.

About Brooks and Grace Ann Nader

Louisiana-born and New York-based sisters Brooks and Grace Ann Nader have become dynamic forces across fashion, entertainment, and pop culture. They star in the reality series Love Thy Nader, which debuted on Freeform and Hulu in 2025. Executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel, the hit series was quickly picked up for a second series, recently wrapping production and set to air this winter.

Brooks first rose to fame through Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, where she was named an SI Swimsuit Legend, before becoming a fan favorite on Dancing with the Stars. She also recently wrapped filming FOX's highly anticipated Baywatch reboot. Grace Ann is a model and philanthropist who holds a Master's in Public Health and is passionate about using her platform to champion causes close to her heart. Brooks and Grace Ann have both fronted major global campaigns across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, establishing themselves as sisters with influential voices at the intersection of style, entertainment, and culture.

SOURCE Diageo North America