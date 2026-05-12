RITUAL ZERO PROOF EXPANDS INTO READY-TO-DRINK WITH NEW LINE OF PREMIUM NON-ALCOHOLIC COCKTAILS

Ritual Zero Proof enters the ready-to-drink (RTD) category with three canned non-alcoholic cocktails: Margarita, G&T, and Spritz

Each expression is inspired by Ritual's award-winning zero-proof spirits including Agave Spirit Alternative, Gin Alternative, and Aperitif Alternative and comes in lightly carbonated, single-serve cans that deliver classic cocktails made non-alcoholic

The launch builds on the growing demand for convenient, easy-to-serve non-alcoholic options and arrives just ahead of summer, when ready-to-drink formats are especially relevant

Available now at select U.S. retailers and online nationwide at RitualZeroProof.com for a suggested retail price of $13.99 per four-pack and will be a permanent addition to the Ritual portfolio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ritual Zero Proof, the number one non-alcoholic spirits brand in North America1, is expanding into the ready-to-drink (RTD) space for the first time with three classic non-alcoholic cocktails in a can: Margarita, G&T, and Spritz. Landing just in time for the unofficial start of summer, the flavorful lineup makes it easier than ever to enjoy real cocktails made non-alcoholic, anytime and anywhere.

Ritual Zero Proof Margarita Ritual Zero Proof G&T Ritual Zero Proof Spritz

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/ritual-zero-proof/9397451-en-ritual-zero-proof-premium-non-alcoholic-cocktails

A Flavor-First Cocktail Experience, Made More Convenient for Today's Drinkers (+21)

Each expression is inspired by Ritual's award-winning zero-proof spirits, including Agave Spirit Alternative, Gin Alternative, and Aperitif Alternative, and comes in lightly carbonated cans that deliver true-to-cocktail flavor without sacrificing quality or taste. The Margarita, G&T and Spritz each highlight the character of their base spirits and bring Ritual's familiar profiles into a more effortless cocktail experience that stays true to the brand's flavor-first approach.

Enjoyed straight from the can or poured over ice, Ritual's non-alcoholic canned cocktails are the easy, grab-and-go choice for any occasion, from backyard barbecues to beach coolers and everything in between:

Ritual Zero Proof Margarita – A fresh tasting margarita with bright, zesty, bold citrus notes upfront, balanced by tart citrus and smooth earthy agave, with an invigorating finish.

– A fresh tasting margarita with bright, zesty, bold citrus notes upfront, balanced by tart citrus and smooth earthy agave, with an invigorating finish. Ritual Zero Proof G&T – Classic gin and tonic flavors meet notes of juniper, coriander, angelica root, and fresh-tasting lime zest to balance out the crisp, bitter tonic.

– Classic gin and tonic flavors meet notes of juniper, coriander, angelica root, and fresh-tasting lime zest to balance out the crisp, bitter tonic. Ritual Zero Proof Spritz – An effervescent aperitivo with bittersweet citrus and floral notes, hints of spice and herbs, and rosy and citrusy champagne flavors on the finish.

"As more consumers embrace moderation without stepping away from social drinking, the expectation for non-alcoholic options has shifted from 'available' to 'exceptional,'" said Megan Hurtuk, Head of Marketing of Non-Alcoholic Beverages at DIAGEO North America. "Ritual was built on the idea that you shouldn't have to compromise on flavor or experience, and this launch brings that same standard to the ready-to-drink shelf, delivering cocktail-quality options in the moments where convenience matters most."

Expanding Access to Premium Non-Alcoholic Cocktails

Ritual RTDs underscore the brand's commitment to making cocktail culture more accessible by enabling more shared social occasions for those who choose not to drink or drink in moderation. In a portable, ready-to-drink format, Ritual non-alcoholic cocktails extend the brand into new consumption moments, sitting comfortably alongside full-ABV offerings in social settings year-round.

Availability

Ritual Zero Proof RTDs are available now in the United States at select retailers and online at www.ritualzeroproof.com for a suggested retail price of $13.99 per four-pack and will remain a permanent addition to the Ritual Zero Proof portfolio.

For more information, visit RitualZeroProof.com and follow @RitualZeroProof on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok for the latest updates.

ABOUT RITUAL ZERO PROOF:

Ritual Zero Proof is the number one non-alcoholic spirits brand in North America and an early leader in the category - crafted to echo the taste, smell and mixes of traditional spirits, only without the alcohol. The brand's award-winning portfolio includes whiskey, agave, gin, rum and aperitif alternatives, each designed as a one-to-one replacement for traditional spirits, enabling bartenders and home mixologists to create non-alcoholic versions of classic cocktails like an Old Fashioned, Negroni or Margarita.

Founded in Chicago by three longtime friends, Ritual launched in September 2019 with Gin and Whiskey Alternatives after experimenting with hundreds of recipes and consulting with bartenders, chefs and beverage professionals. Since then, the brand has expanded to a portfolio of five exciting products, offering consumers an array of choices to enjoy their favorite cocktails, without alcohol. In September 2024, Ritual was fully acquired by Diageo, strengthening the company's position in the non-alcoholic spirits category while continuing the brand's commitment to great-tasting, easy-to-serve non-alcoholic cocktails for any occasion.

To learn more, visit www.ritualzeroproof.com/.

ABOUT DIAGEO:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

1NIQ L52 10/11/25

SOURCE Diageo North America