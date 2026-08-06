Astrana Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Company to Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET

Reports revenue of $972.5 million, up 49% year-over-year, net income of $18.5 million, up 81% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA (1) of $68.9 million, up 43% year-over-year for the three months ended June 30, 2026

Reports net cash provided by operating activities of $100.8 million and free cash flow (2) of $92.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a physician-centric, technology-enabled healthcare company empowering providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"Our second quarter results reflect the strength of Astrana's physician-centric, AI-native healthcare operating system and the disciplined execution of our team," said Brandon Sim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Astrana Health. "We continue to see accelerating demand from both providers and payers for our platform, driving strong growth, record-high adjusted diluted EPS, and robust free cash flow generation. Our performance gives us the confidence to raise our adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2026 even as we reinvest a substantial portion of our first-half outperformance into attractive growth opportunities that we believe will further strengthen our earnings power over time."

Financial Highlights for Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026:

All comparisons are to the three months ended June 30, 2025 unless otherwise stated.

Total revenue of $972.5 million, up 49% from $654.8 million

Care Partners revenue of $932.8 million, up 48% from $631.4 million

Net income attributable to Astrana of $19.7 million, up 109% from $9.4 million

Earnings per share ("EPS") - diluted of $0.40, up 111% from $0.19

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $68.9 million, up 43% from $48.1 million

of $68.9 million, up 43% from $48.1 million Adjusted EPS - diluted(3) of $0.80, up 45% from $0.55

Financial Highlights for Six Months Ended June 30, 2026:

All comparisons are to the six months ended June 30, 2025 unless otherwise stated.

Total revenue of $1,937.6 million, up 52% from $1,275.2 million

Care Partners revenue of $1,842.5 million, up 50% from $1,232.4 million

Net income attributable to Astrana of $34.2 million, up 112% from $16.1 million

EPS - diluted of $0.69, up 109% from $0.33

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $135.2 million, up 60% from $84.5 million

of $135.2 million, up 60% from $84.5 million Adjusted EPS - diluted (3) of $1.54, up 59% from $0.97

of $1.54, up 59% from $0.97 Net cash provided by operating activities of $100.8 million

Free cash flow(2) of $92.9 million

(1) See "Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. (2) See reconciliation provided with the condensed consolidated statements of cash flow and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. (3) See "Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Astrana and Adjusted EPS - Diluted" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Recent Operating Highlights

Daniel Rothman joined as President of Physician Enterprise and Vishal Gupta joined as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Transformation, further strengthening the executive leadership team as the Company continues to scale its physician-centric, AI-native operating platform for value-based care.

Astrana's affiliated Accountable Care Organizations ("ACOs") generated $120.4 million in gross shared savings for the 2024 performance year, and Astrana Care Partners ACO ranked seventh nationwide in net shared savings per beneficiary in its first performance year.

Astrana continued to expand its Medicare Advantage footprint, including new agreements in Hawaii and Texas. The Texas agreement added approximately 3,000 new Medicare Advantage professional-risk lives.

Segment Results for three months ended June 30, 2026:

All comparisons are to the three months ended June 30, 2025 unless otherwise stated.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

(in thousands)

Care

Partners



Care

Delivery



Care

Enablement



Intersegment

Elimination



Corporate

Costs



Consolidated

Total

Total revenues

$ 932,836



$ 74,696



$ 85,598



$ (120,610)



$ —



$ 972,520

% change vs. prior year quarter



48 %



95 %



109 %























































Cost of services



805,469





61,923





51,665





(50,559)





—





868,498

General and administrative expenses



72,133





14,552





16,158





(70,091)





21,398





54,150

Depreciation and amortization



12,362





1,188





1,378





—





622





15,550

Total expenses



889,964





77,663





69,201





(120,650)





22,020





938,198







































Income (loss) from operations

$ 42,872



$ (2,967)



$ 16,397



$ 40

(1) $ (22,020)



$ 34,322

% change vs. prior year quarter



(14) %



(238) %

*



















* Percentage change of over 500%.



(1) Income from operations for the intersegment elimination represents sublease income between segments. Sublease income is presented within other income, which is not presented in the table.

2026 Guidance:

Based on the Company's existing business, current view of existing market conditions, and assumptions, Astrana is providing the following guidance for total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ending September 30, 2026, updating Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year ending December 31, 2026, and reaffirming revenue and free cash flow guidance for the year ending December 31, 2026.





Three Months Ending

September 30, 2026



Year Ending

December 31, 2026





Guidance Range



Guidance Range

($ in millions)

Low



High



Low



High

Total revenue

$ 1,000



$ 1,030



$ 3,800



$ 4,100

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 72.5



$ 77.5



$ 255



$ 280

Free cash flow













$ 105



$ 132.5



See "Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA," "Guidance Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow," and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below for additional information.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Astrana will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET today (Thursday, August 6, 2026), during which management will discuss the results of the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers about 5 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time:

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (877) 858-9810

International (Toll): +1 (201) 689-8517

The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=w7Ip0KQB

An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "IR Calendar" page of the Company's website ( https://ir.astranahealth.com/news-events/ir-calendar ) after issuance of the earnings release and will be furnished as an exhibit to Astrana's current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC, accessible at www.sec.gov .

Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Note About Consolidated Entities

The Company consolidates entities in which it has a controlling financial interest. The Company consolidates subsidiaries in which it holds, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting rights, and variable interest entities ("VIEs") in which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Non-controlling interests represent third party equity ownership interests in the Company's consolidated entities (including certain VIEs). The amount of net income or loss attributable to non-controlling interests is disclosed in the Company's consolidated statements of income.

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana Health is a physician-centric, AI-powered healthcare company committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. Built from the physician's perspective, Astrana combines its scalable care delivery infrastructure, proprietary technology platform, and aligned provider networks to enable proactive, preventive care at scale - improving patient outcomes, enhancing patient experiences, supporting provider well-being, and driving greater value across the healthcare system.

Today, Astrana supports more than 20,000 providers and approximately 1.5 million patients in value-based care arrangements through its affiliated provider networks, management services organization, and integrated care delivery clinics spanning primary, specialty, and ancillary care. Together, Astrana is building the healthcare system we all deserve - one that delivers better care, better experiences, and better outcomes for all. For more information, visit www.astranahealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements about the Company's guidance for the quarter ending September 30, 2026 and the year ending December 31, 2026, ability to meet operational goals, ability to meet expectations in deployment of care coordination and management capabilities, ability to decrease cost of care while improving quality and outcomes, ability to deliver sustainable revenue and EBITDA growth as well as long-term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, statements about the Company's liquidity, and successful completion and implementation of strategic growth plans, acquisition strategy, and merger integration efforts, as well as statements regarding the material weakness in internal control over financial reporting and the Company's ability to remediate such material weakness in a timely manner. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

ASTRANA HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)





June 30,

2026



December 31,

2025





(Unaudited)







Assets

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 400,792



$ 429,474

Receivables, net (including amounts from related parties)



465,080





374,465

Income taxes receivable



—





1,799

Other receivables



24,113





26,385

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



25,857





26,264

Loans receivable



3,318





4,926















Total current assets



919,160





863,313















Non-current assets











Property and equipment, net



62,567





57,332

Intangible assets, net



243,312





270,968

Goodwill



886,995





865,305

Income taxes receivable, net of current portion



26,220





26,220

Loans receivable, net of current portion



49,273





48,724

Investments in other entities – equity method



27,805





25,637

Operating lease right-of-use assets



39,194





35,738

Other assets



27,554





25,424















Total non-current assets



1,362,920





1,355,348















Total assets (1)

$ 2,282,080



$ 2,218,661















Liabilities, Mezzanine Deficit, and Stockholders' Equity

























Current liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 245,860



$ 195,912

Fiduciary accounts payable



3,771





3,524

Income taxes payable



2,082





—

Medical liabilities



415,765





335,705

Operating lease liabilities



8,938





7,809

Current portion of long-term debt



53,848





47,865

Other liabilities



17,375





24,458















Total current liabilities



747,639





615,273















Non-current liabilities











Deferred tax liability



8,795





5,491

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



33,975





31,552

Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs



882,650





990,904

Other long-term liabilities



10,442





17,107















Total non-current liabilities



935,862





1,045,054















Total liabilities (1)



1,683,501





1,660,327















Mezzanine deficit











Non-controlling interest in Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical

Corporation ("APC")



(242,261)





(234,962)















Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; and zero

shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025



—





—

Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized,

49,226,943 and 48,885,358 shares issued and outstanding, excluding 10,695,758

and 10,571,011 treasury shares, as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively



49





49

Additional paid-in capital



487,820





470,863

Retained earnings



342,355





308,379

Total stockholders' equity



830,224





779,291















Non-controlling interests



10,616





14,005















Total equity



840,840





793,296















Total liabilities, mezzanine deficit, and stockholders' equity

$ 2,282,080



$ 2,218,661





(1) The Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets include the assets and liabilities of its consolidated VIEs. The

condensed consolidated balance sheets include (a) total assets of $1,268.9 million and $1,276.5 million as of June 30, 2026

and December 31, 2025, respectively, that can be used only to settle obligations of the Company's consolidated VIEs and (b)

total liabilities of the consolidated VIEs of $366.9 million and $376.0 million as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively, for which creditors do not have recourse to the general credit of the Company, the VIE's primary beneficiary.

These VIE balances do not include $284.6 million of investment in affiliates and $25.1 million of amount due from affiliates

as of June 30, 2026 and $152.2 million of investment in affiliates and $58.3 million of amount due from affiliates as of

December 31, 2025, as these are eliminated upon consolidation and not presented within the condensed consolidated balance

sheets.

ASTRANA HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Revenue























Capitation and other revenue, net

$ 972,520



$ 654,808



$ 1,937,620



$ 1,275,196



























Operating expenses























Cost of services, excluding depreciation and

amortization



868,498





576,839





1,727,855





1,125,900

General and administrative expenses



54,150





50,725





115,888





94,623

Depreciation and amortization



15,550





6,904





31,028





13,752



























Total expenses



938,198





634,468





1,874,771





1,234,275



























Income from operations



34,322





20,340





62,849





40,921



























Other (expense) income























Income (loss) from equity method investments



548





381





2,268





(486)

Interest expense



(15,997)





(7,382)





(32,098)





(14,690)

Interest income



5,907





2,336





9,723





4,647

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments



4,732





14





5,816





(30)

Other (loss) income



(2,302)





1,136





(1,640)





(3,934)



























Total other expense, net



(7,112)





(3,515)





(15,931)





(14,493)



























Income before provision for income taxes



27,210





16,825





46,918





26,428



























Provision for income taxes



8,758





6,609





15,335





9,991



























Net income



18,452





10,216





31,583





16,437



























Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling

interests



(1,287)





793





(2,592)





322



























Net income attributable to Astrana Health, Inc.

$ 19,739



$ 9,423



$ 34,175



$ 16,115



























Earnings per share – basic

$ 0.40



$ 0.19



$ 0.70



$ 0.33



























Earnings per share – diluted

$ 0.40



$ 0.19



$ 0.69



$ 0.33



























Weighted average shares of common stock

outstanding – basic



49,115,835





49,187,885





48,986,953





48,831,265



























Weighted average shares of common stock

outstanding – diluted



49,778,028





49,470,677





49,418,278





49,162,653





















































Revenue consisted of the following (in thousands):



























Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Capitation, net

$ 905,804



$ 614,108



$ 1,798,712



$ 1,198,071

Risk pool settlements and incentives



21,816





15,402





34,302





29,893

Management fee income



13,211





2,577





28,896





4,887

Fee-for-service, net



22,982





17,878





60,813





32,769

Other revenue



8,707





4,843





14,897





9,576



























Capitation and other revenue, net

$ 972,520



$ 654,808



$ 1,937,620



$ 1,275,196



ASTRANA HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)



Six Months Ended

June 30,





2026



2025

Cash flows from operating activities











Net income

$ 31,583



$ 16,437

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



31,028





13,752

Amortization of debt issuance cost



2,280





1,740

Share-based compensation



21,682





19,519

Non-cash lease expense



4,131





2,559

Deferred tax



2,734





(1,961)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities



(4,820)





3,351

Other



(6,735)





560

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combinations



18,921





51,571

Net cash provided by operating activities



100,804





107,528















Cash flows from investing activities











Payments for business and assets acquisition, net of cash acquired



(3,739)





—

Purchases of property and equipment



(7,878)





(4,490)

Other



2,545





1,019

Net cash used in investing activities



(9,072)





(3,471)















Cash flows from financing activities











Dividends paid



(199)





(6,233)

Borrowings on debt



—





412,000

Repayment of debt



(103,933)





(431,357)

Deferred financing cost



—





(17,241)

Payment of contingent liabilities



(2,864)





(3,631)

Taxes paid from net share settlement of restricted stock



(3,834)





(5,053)

Repurchase of treasury shares



(4,364)





(1,316)

Other



(4,840)





23

Net cash used in financing activities



(120,034)





(52,808)















Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(28,302)





51,249















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period



434,045





289,101















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$ 405,743



$ 340,350















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information











Cash paid for income taxes

(1)



$ 4,728

Cash paid for interest

$ 29,348



$ 13,535















Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities











Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ 2,795



$ 7,110

Dividend paid in the form of common stock

$ —



$ 21,935





(1) Following the adoption of ASC 2023-09 "Income Taxes (Topics 740): Improvements to Income Tax Disclosures", cash

paid for income taxes is presented net of tax refunds, for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026, under Item 1 of the

Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total amounts of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (in thousands):





June 30,

2026



December 31,

2025



June 30,

2025

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 400,792



$ 429,474



$ 339,703

Restricted cash (1)



4,951





4,571





647

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

shown in the statement of cash flows

$ 405,743



$ 434,045



$ 340,350





(1) Restricted cash is included in other assets on the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow





Six Months Ended

June 30,



(in thousands)

2026



2025



Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 100,804



$ 107,528



Purchases of property and equipment



(7,878)





(4,490)



Free cash flow

$ 92,926



$ 103,038





Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Set forth below are reconciliations of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the reconciliations to Adjusted EBITDA margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over total revenue.





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



(in thousands)

2026



2025



2026



2025



Net income

$ 18,452



$ 10,216



$ 31,583



$ 16,437



Interest expense



15,997





7,382





32,098





14,690



Interest income



(5,907)





(2,336)





(9,723)





(4,647)



Provision for income taxes



8,758





6,609





15,335





9,991



Depreciation and amortization



15,550





6,904





31,028





13,752



EBITDA



52,850





28,775





100,321





50,223































(Income) loss from equity method investments



(548)





(381)





(2,268)





486



Other, net



4,800

(1)

7,998

(2)

15,450

(3)

14,257

(4) Stock-based compensation



11,787





11,709





21,682





19,519



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 68,889



$ 48,101



$ 135,185



$ 84,485































Total revenue

$ 972,520



$ 654,808



$ 1,937,620



$ 1,275,196































Adjusted EBITDA margin



7 %



7 %



7 %



7 %







(1) Other, net, for the three months ended June 30, 2026, relates to post-acquisition integration costs, non-cash update to

the fair value of an equity purchase financing obligation, accruals for non-routine legal matters, and severance. (2) Other, net, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, relates to transaction and other costs related to our acquisitions

including Prospect, non-cash changes in the fair value of our call option and collar agreement, and severance. (3) Other, net, for the six months ended June 30, 2026 relates to an allowance on receivables that the Company plans to

recover from the payer, post-acquisition integration costs, non-cash update to the fair value of an equity purchase financing

obligation, accruals for non-routine legal matters, and severance. (4) Other, net, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 relates to debt issuance costs expensed in connection with our Second

Amended and Restated Credit Facility, transaction and other costs related to our acquisitions including Prospect, non-cash

changes in the fair values of our call option and collar agreement, and severance.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Astrana and Adjusted EPS - Diluted

Set forth below are reconciliations of net income to adjusted net income attributable to Astrana as well as the reconciliation to adjusted EPS - diluted for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.





Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

2026



2025



2026



2025



Net income

$ 18,452



$ 10,216



$ 31,583



$ 16,437



(Income) loss from equity method investments



(548)





(381)





(2,268)





486



Other, net (1)



4,800





7,998





15,450





14,257



Stock-based compensation



11,787





11,709





21,682





19,519



Amortization of intangible assets attributable to

acquisitions



13,806





6,179





27,656





12,442



Tax adjustments



(5,965)

(2)

(4,637)

(3)

(13,490)

(2)

(9,238)

(3) Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling

interests



(2,561)

(4)

(3,715)

(5)

(4,489)

(4)

(6,032)

(5) Adjusted net income attributable to Astrana Health, Inc.

$ 39,771



$ 27,369



$ 76,124



$ 47,871































Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding –

diluted



49,778,028





49,470,677





49,418,278





49,162,653































Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.80



$ 0.55



$ 1.54



$ 0.97







(1) The components of other, net, as set forth in the table above, are described in the footnotes to the table under

"Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin". Please see the footnotes to

such table for additional information. (2) Tax adjustments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, includes the tax effect for, at a 27.4% statutory

blended tax rate, the adjustments made to net income of $8.2 million and $17.0 million, respectively, partially offset by 162(m)

impact of $2.2 million and $3.5 million, respectively. (3) Tax adjustments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, includes the tax effect for, at a 27.1% statutory

blended tax rate, the adjustments made to net income of $6.9 million and $12.7 million, respectively, partially offset by 162(m)

impact of $2.3 million and $3.4 million, respectively. (4) Includes net loss attributable to non-controlling interests ("NCI") of $1.3 million and $2.6 million, respectively, offset

by adjustments attributable to NCI of $3.8 million and $7.1 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30,

2026. (5) Includes net income attributable to NCI of $0.8 million and $0.3 million, respectively, as well as adjustments attributable

to NCI of $2.9 million and $5.7 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





Year Ending

December 31, 2026





Guidance Range

(in thousands)

Low



High

Net income

$ 59,000



$ 74,000

Interest expense



49,000





53,000

Provision for income taxes



38,000





44,000

Depreciation and amortization



65,000





65,000

EBITDA



211,000





236,000















Income from equity method investments



(4,000)





(4,000)

Other, net



9,000





9,000

Stock-based compensation



39,000





39,000

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 255,000



$ 280,000



The Company has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ending September 30, 2026 to the most comparable GAAP measure on a forward-looking basis within this press release because the Company is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide reconciling information with respect to certain line items that cannot be calculated for the three month period. These items, which could materially affect the computation of forward-looking GAAP net income, are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, some of which are outside of the Company's control.

Guidance Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow





Year Ending

December 31, 2026





Guidance Range

(in thousands)

Low



High

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 125,000



$ 145,000

Cash used in purchases of property and equipment



(20,000)





(12,500)

Free cash flow

$ 105,000



$ 132,500



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income attributable to Astrana, and adjusted EPS – diluted, of which the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") is net income. This press release also contains the non-GAAP financial measure free cash flow, of which the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP is net cash provided by operating activities. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, GAAP, and may be calculated differently from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EPS – diluted, and free cash flow as supplemental performance measures of our operations, for financial and operational decision-making, and as supplemental means of evaluating period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and, for free cash flow, to reflect the cash flow trends in our business. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, excluding income or loss from equity method investments, non-recurring and non-cash transactions, and stock-based compensation. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over total revenue. Adjusted net income attributable to Astrana is calculated as net income, excluding income or loss from equity method investments, non-recurring and non-cash transactions, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets attributable to acquisitions, certain tax adjustments, and amounts related to net income or loss attributable to non-controlling interests. We define adjusted EPS – diluted as adjusted net income attributable to Astrana over weighted average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus cash used in purchases of property and equipment.

We believe the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with relevant and useful information, as it allows investors to evaluate the operating performance of the business activities without having to account for differences recognized because of non-core or non-recurring financial information. When GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with non-GAAP financial measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of our ongoing operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those indicators we use as a basis for evaluating operational performance, allocating resources, and planning and forecasting future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income attributable to Astrana, adjusted EPS – diluted, and free cash flow differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes. To the extent this press release contains historical or future non-GAAP financial measures, we have provided corresponding GAAP financial measures for comparative purposes. The reconciliations between certain GAAP and non-GAAP measures are provided above.

SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.