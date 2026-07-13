Astrana Health Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Long-Term Growth

Names Daniel Rothman President of Physician Enterprise and Vishal Gupta Senior Vice President of Enterprise Transformation

ALHAMBRA, Calif., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a physician-centric, technology-enabled healthcare company empowering providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced the appointments of Daniel Rothman as President of Physician Enterprise and Vishal Gupta as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Transformation.

These additions further deepen Astrana's executive leadership team as the Company continues to scale its physician-centric, AI-enabled operating platform for value-based care.

"The opportunity ahead for Astrana continues to grow, and we're investing in exceptional leaders who will help us scale our platform for the long term," said Brandon Sim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Astrana. "Daniel and Vishal each bring proven experience building and transforming complex healthcare organizations. Daniel's leadership will help accelerate the growth of our physician enterprise, while Vishal will enhance the financial and operational capabilities that support our long-term strategy. Together, they further position Astrana to execute, innovate, and scale as we continue serving more physicians and patients nationwide."

Daniel Rothman, President of Physician Enterprise

Mr. Rothman is a seasoned healthcare operator with more than 20 years of experience building provider platforms across complex payer and provider ecosystems. In his role at Astrana, he will lead the Company's physician enterprise, with responsibility for accelerating growth, expanding operational capabilities, and expanding Astrana's provider network nationwide.

Most recently, Mr. Rothman co-founded Rendr, a value-based, primary care-focused multi-specialty medical group in New York City, where, as founding CFO, he led the integration of more than 50 physician practices and built the group's core finance and operations functions. Earlier, he was the first finance hire at CityMD, partnering with the CEO to scale the organization into one of the New York metro area's largest urgent care providers.

Mr. Rothman earned his Bachelor of Science in Cognitive Neuroscience from Brown University and an Executive MBA in Health Care Administration from the University of California, Irvine, Paul Merage School of Business.

Vishal Gupta, SVP of Enterprise Transformation

Mr. Gupta is a finance, operations, and enterprise transformation leader with more than 20 years of experience advising boards, audit committees, and executive leadership teams of public, private, and high-growth companies. In his role at Astrana, he will lead enterprise transformation initiatives across finance, operations, and financial reporting and analytics.

Mr. Gupta joins Astrana from EY, where he was a Partner in the Assurance and Advisory Business Services practice. Over more than two decades with the firm, he advised CEOs, CFOs, and audit committees on financial reporting integrity, SEC reporting, internal controls, SOX compliance, IPO readiness, and mergers and acquisitions across the healthcare, life sciences, technology, and asset management sectors.

Mr. Gupta holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management and a Bachelor of Commerce with honors from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in California, a Chartered Accountant in India, and has passed all three levels of the CFA program.

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana Health is a physician-centric, AI-powered healthcare company committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. Built from the physician's perspective, Astrana combines its scalable care delivery infrastructure, proprietary technology platform, and aligned provider networks to enable proactive, preventive care at scale - improving patient outcomes, enhancing patient experiences, supporting provider well-being, and driving greater value across the healthcare system.

Today, Astrana supports more than 20,000 providers and approximately 1.55 million patients in value-based care arrangements through its affiliated provider networks, management services organization, and integrated care delivery clinics spanning primary, specialty, and ancillary care. Together, Astrana is building the healthcare system we all deserve - one that delivers better care, better experiences, and better outcomes for all. For more information, visit www.astranahealth.com.

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SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.