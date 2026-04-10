Astrana Health, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ALHAMBRA, Calif., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a physician-centric, technology-enabled healthcare company empowering providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced that leadership is participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 13-16, 2026

The Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2026, being held in Las Vegas on May 12-14, 2026, including a fireside chat on May 12 th at 3:40pm PT. The webcast link and related presentation materials will be available in the "IR Calendar" section of the Company's website: https://ir.astranahealth.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

at 3:40pm PT. The webcast link and related presentation materials will be available in the "IR Calendar" section of the Company's website: https://ir.astranahealth.com/news-events/ir-calendar. The 46th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference, being held in Chicago on June 2-4, 2026, including a fireside chat on June 3rd at 4pm CT

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana Health is a physician-centric, AI-powered healthcare company committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. Built from the physician's perspective, Astrana combines its scalable care delivery infrastructure, proprietary technology platform, and aligned provider networks to enable proactive, preventive care at scale - improving patient outcomes, enhancing patient experiences, supporting provider well-being, and driving greater value across the healthcare system.

Today, Astrana supports more than 20,000 providers and over 1.6 million patients in value-based care arrangements through its affiliated provider networks, management services organization, and integrated care delivery clinics spanning primary, specialty, and ancillary care. Together, Astrana is building the healthcare system we all deserve - one that delivers better care, better experiences, and better outcomes for all. For more information, visit www.astranahealth.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Carolyne Sohn

[email protected]

SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.