AstreaX, a Michael Baker International Company, Enhances AX Wallet to Deliver Digital Vehicle Credentials and Renewals Directly into Citizens' Hands

New capabilities enable secure mobile access to vehicle records, proactive renewal alerts and seamless transactions, simplifying how residents manage essential services

PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AstreaX, a Michael Baker International Company, a leader in government technology and digital identity solutions, today announced new capabilities within its AX Wallet, a secure, mobile friendly digital wallet platform that streamlines how citizens access and manage their identification, credentials and government services. With these enhancements, residents can now securely store and manage vehicle-related credentials, including registration, title and insurance information, directly from their smartphones. The latest update also introduces integrated renewal functionality, allowing users to receive proactive alerts and take action on expiring documents, such as renewing vehicle registration, without leaving the wallet experience.

Through integration with AstreaX's MAX Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) modernization platform, the wallet creates a seamless connection between digital credentials and secure transaction services, reducing administrative burden and improving convenience for residents. AX Wallet is designed to give governments full control over the credentials and services they deliver, supporting a wide range of verified digital documents, from mobile driver's licenses to vehicle records and beyond.

With the latest release, AX Wallet enables users to:

Store mobile vehicle documents such as registration and title in one secure location

Receive real-time alerts for upcoming expirations and account updates

Renew vehicle registration directly through integrated state workflows

Access and manage credentials anytime, without paper documents or in-person visits

Securely share and verify identity while keeping personal information protected

Use the wallet to verify identity at 250+ TSA locations nationwide

Developed in partnership with the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (ADOT MVD), the enhanced functionality is already being deployed through the Arizona Wallet, further advancing the state's leadership in digital identity and government service delivery.

"States are focused on making everyday interactions easier while maintaining security and trust," said Eric Jorgensen, Chief Executive Officer at AstreaX. "With these new capabilities, AX Wallet becomes more than a place to store credentials. It's an actionable platform that empowers citizens to manage essential vehicle services instantly and securely from their mobile devices."

AX Wallet is built on industry standards and aligned with North American and international guidelines, ensuring interoperability, privacy protection, and long-term scalability as digital identity adoption grows. By combining secure digital identity with embedded service delivery, AstreaX is helping governments transform how they engage with citizens, moving from static credentials to connected, real-time experiences.

AstreaX is a driving force within Michael Baker's GovTech business vertical, which encompasses a portfolio of technology and service solutions that enable governments to operate more efficiently, respond to crises and better serve their communities. Complementing AstreaX, DATAMARK Technologies, a Michael Baker International Company, delivers public safety solutions such as Next-Generation 9-1-1 software, indoor mapping, digital twins and school safety capabilities. Tidal Basin Group, a Michael Baker International Company, offers a range of tech-enabled services, including grant, case and debris management software and support, software-as-a-service (SaaS) and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) consulting and custom solutions for infrastructure protection, cybersecurity hardening and disaster recovery planning.

Together, these companies enable Michael Baker to deliver digital government capabilities that enhance recovery, logistics, emergency management and operational efficiency.

About AstreaX, a Michael Baker International Company

AstreaX, a Michael Baker International Company, is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for government modernization and secure digital identity. AstreaX specializes in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software solving real-world problems, powering citizen-centric portals and building secure identity systems. Its flagship offerings include motor vehicle (DMV) modernization, AstreaX Secure Identity Solutions, including a Digital Wallet, and platforms for modernizing government licensing and permitting functions. With a culture rooted in transparency, security and improving the customer experience, AstreaX continues to drive innovation in public service delivery and digital transformation.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, architecture, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 6,000 employees across more than 120 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

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SOURCE AstreaX, a Michael Baker International Company