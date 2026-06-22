Eric Jorgensen Named Chief Executive Officer of AstreaX, a Michael Baker International Company, Advancing the Next Era of Digital Government

Proven public sector leader to accelerate innovation in secure digital identity, citizen engagement and modern government platforms

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AstreaX, a Michael Baker International Company, today announced the appointment of Eric Jorgensen as Chief Executive Officer, positioning the organization to accelerate a new wave of innovation in digital government. A recognized leader in state government transformation, Mr. Jorgensen will guide AstreaX in expanding secure, citizen-centric platforms that help agencies modernize service delivery, improve operational performance and strengthen trust in a more connected, digital future.

In his role as CEO, Mr. Jorgensen will drive growth across AstreaX's portfolio of digital identity, mobile engagement and government platform solutions, while deepening collaboration across Michael Baker's enterprise to expand integrated, end-to-end Digital Government capabilities. Together, AstreaX's product innovation and Michael Baker's scale in engineering, infrastructure and advisory services position the organization to deliver more connected, resilient and future-ready solutions for government clients.

"Governments today are under increasing pressure to deliver services that are as seamless, secure and responsive as the private sector," said David Knigge, Co-Founder and President at AstreaX. "Eric brings a rare combination of executive leadership, public sector experience and a deep understanding of the technology required to meet that moment. His leadership will accelerate AstreaX's ability to deliver modern, citizen-first solutions while strengthening how we support clients across the broader Michael Baker organization."

AstreaX is redefining how citizens interact with government through innovations like AX Wallet, a secure, mobile-friendly digital wallet platform, as well as user-friendly customer portals and secure digital identity solutions. As the developer of the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division's MAX system, a cloud-based platform supporting driver and vehicle services, motor carrier operations and scheduling, the company has helped agencies modernize service delivery and streamline operations at scale. AstreaX continues to expand this model as states across the U.S. and Canada adopt MAX to support modernization efforts, helping agencies replace fragmented legacy environments with secure, connected ecosystems that improve access, efficiency and transparency at scale.

"Government is at an inflection point where expectations for speed, simplicity and security are rapidly converging," said Mr. Jorgensen. "AstreaX is uniquely positioned to help agencies move faster and operate smarter by combining technology with public sector insight. Looking ahead, we will continue investing in scalable platforms and partnerships that unlock new ways for governments to serve their communities with greater efficiency, transparency and trust."

Mr. Jorgensen brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across state government and large-scale digital transformation initiatives. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Digital Government Practice Lead at Michael Baker International. Prior to that, he spent a decade as Director of the Arizona Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division, where he led one of the nation's most advanced DMV modernization efforts, transforming service delivery, streamlining operations, and improving the citizen experience. His career also includes senior leadership roles at the Arizona Department of Child Safety and Arizona Department of Administration, along with experience in state budgeting and private-sector consulting.

Mr. Jorgensen holds a Master of International Affairs in Economic Policy from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts in International Political Science from Brigham Young University.

AstreaX is a driving force within Michael Baker's GovTech business vertical, which encompasses a portfolio of technology and service solutions that enable governments to operate more efficiently, respond to crises and better serve their communities. Complementing AstreaX, DATAMARK Technologies delivers public safety solutions such as Next-Generation 9-1-1 software, indoor mapping, digital twins and school safety capabilities. Tidal Basin Group offers a range of tech-enabled services, including grant, case and debris management software and support, software-as-a-service (SaaS) and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) consulting and custom solutions for infrastructure protection, cybersecurity hardening and disaster recovery planning.

Together, these companies enable Michael Baker to deliver digital government capabilities that enhance recovery, logistics, emergency management and operational efficiency.

About AstreaX, a Michael Baker International Company

AstreaX, a Michael Baker International Company, is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for government modernization and secure digital identity. AstreaX specializes in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software solving real-world problems, powering citizen-centric portals and building secure identity systems. Its flagship offerings include motor vehicle (DMV) modernization, AstreaX Secure Identity Solutions, including a Digital Wallet, and platforms for modernizing government licensing and permitting functions. With a culture rooted in transparency, security and improving the customer experience, AstreaX continues to drive innovation in public service delivery and digital transformation.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, architecture, consulting and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA), Mitigation, Environmental, Resiliency, Response and Recovery (MER3) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 6,000 employees across more than 120 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

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SOURCE AstreaX, a Michael Baker International Company