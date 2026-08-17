Asurion and HP Introduce HP Care Complete

New Subscription Plans Combine Protection, Support, and Maintenance Across Consumers' PCs and Connected Devices

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurion, the global leader in technology care, support, and protection, today announced a new collaboration with HP to launch HP Care Complete, a portfolio of subscription-based protection and support plans designed to help simplify how customers set up, use, and maintain their devices. The new offering is now available to HP customers in the U.S.

HP Care Complete reflects a new approach to device protection, moving beyond traditional manufacturer warranties to deliver ongoing support across PCs and the broader connected home.

"Technology has become the operating system for how people live, work, and connect, yet keeping technology connected, protected, and performing at its best remains too fragmented and reactive," said Guru Gowrappan, Chief Executive Officer of Asurion. "Our collaboration with HP advances our strategy to build an intelligent, connected, and always-on technology services platform — bringing protection, support, proactive diagnostics, and performance optimization together across the full device lifecycle. Together, we're creating a simpler, more proactive, and seamless experience that helps customers get more from their technology."

The collaboration also extends Asurion's capabilities into the consumer PC category, a significant market with tens of millions of active devices in the U.S.

"People count on their PCs to create, work, connect, and manage everyday life, which is why support should feel just as reliable as the device itself," said Samuel Chang, Senior Vice President and Division President, Consumer Personal Systems at HP Inc. "HP Care Complete is designed to make device ownership easier, bringing protection and support into one experience so customers can feel more confident every time they use their technology."

Introducing HP Care Complete

HP Care Complete1 offers three flexible subscription plans designed to help meet the needs of different consumers, households, and device ecosystems. Customers can choose from:

Protection for one HP PC of any age , plus coverage for accessories like printers, monitors, webcams, routers, earbuds, and more

, plus coverage for accessories like printers, monitors, webcams, routers, earbuds, and more Protection for one HP PC plus two additional PCs from any manufacturer , with coverage for accessories included for each PC

, with coverage for accessories included for each PC Protection for all eligible PCs and connected devices in the home, regardless of brand or age

Every HP Care Complete subscription includes:

Protection for device failures, normal wear and tear, and accidental damage from handling

Dedicated tech support for any connected home devices

$0 in-store services, including cleaning and tune-ups — available at nearly 700 uBreakiFix® by Asurion locations

Simplifying Device Protection and Support

HP Care Complete represents a broader shift in how customers expect to engage with technology, from one-time purchases to ongoing support relationships across the full device lifecycle.

By streamlining protection, support, and maintenance across multiple devices into a single, simplified experience, the offering is designed to:

Reduce friction in the support experience

Extend coverage across multiple devices and brands

Deliver greater value and peace of mind over time

HP Care Complete is available now. For more information, visit www.asurion.com/program/hp-care-complete.

About Asurion

Asurion is the leading global tech care company providing protection, repair, replacement, and 24/7 support for all the technology in consumers' lives. With thousands of experts ready to help whenever and wherever, Asurion proudly cares for millions of customers with thousands of different devices. Asurion provides world-class customer experiences that keep tech running, with seamless, intelligent care for nearly every connected device in the home, from phones to major appliances and everything in between. Asurion is ready to help however you need it — online, over the phone, in your neighborhood, or even at your doorstep. We are a partner to the largest enterprise brands, serving over 100 clients. For more information, visit asurion.com.

1 HP Care Complete includes service contracts and technical support plans that offer protection for eligible electronic devices. Limitations and exclusions apply for each plan. For more information, including the applicable terms and conditions, eligible covered devices, and claim limits, please visit https://www.asurion.com/legal/hp/.

SOURCE Asurion