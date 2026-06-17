Asurion Appoints Kausik Rajgopal President, Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth

Former PayPal and McKinsey executive to lead global revenue strategy, deepen strategic partnerships, and expand the company's reach into new verticals

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurion, the global leader in technology care, support, and protection, today announced the appointment of Kausik Rajgopal as President, Chief Revenue Officer, effective June 22, 2026. Rajgopal will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Guru Gowrappan and oversee Asurion's global revenue organization, leading the company's client and partner growth strategy.

The appointment comes as Asurion continues to expand its capabilities across technology care, connected devices, and the broader technology ecosystem within the modern home. In this role, Rajgopal will focus on deepening engagement with Asurion's existing mobile and retail partners while expanding the company's presence with new partners and in adjacent verticals.

"Kausik joins Asurion at a pivotal moment as we expand our reach across the connected technology ecosystem and deepen our relationships with partners around the world," said Guru Gowrappan, Chief Executive Officer of Asurion. "He brings a rare combination of commercial leadership and deep partnership expertise. His experience building and scaling high-growth businesses and creating value through complex partnerships will help advance Asurion's ambition to redefine tech care."

Rajgopal brings more than 25 years of experience building businesses, forging strategic enterprise partnerships, and leading large-scale business transformation across the technology and financial services sectors. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Strategy, Corporate Development & Partnerships at PayPal, where he led key partner relationships globally.

Prior to PayPal, Rajgopal spent two decades at McKinsey & Company, where he led the firm's global Payments & Fintech Practice and partnered with clients on new product propositions, commercial growth, and IPO readiness. As Managing Partner for the Silicon Valley, West Coast, and U.S. offices, he deepened and extended enterprise relationships with Fortune 1000 clients to grow the firm.

"Asurion has built an exceptional business with a unique position at the center of the technology ecosystem in the modern home," said Rajgopal. "The opportunity to help shape the next phase of growth, strengthen partnerships, and expand the value we deliver to customers and clients is incredibly exciting. I look forward to working with Guru and the Asurion team to build on this strong momentum."

About Asurion

Asurion is the leading global tech care company providing protection, repair, replacement, and 24/7 support for all the technology in consumers' lives. With thousands of experts ready to help whenever and wherever, Asurion proudly cares for millions of customers with thousands of different devices. Asurion provides world-class customer experiences that keep tech running. As the Chief Technology Officer of the home™, we deliver seamless, intelligent care for nearly every connected device in the home — from phones to major appliances and everything in between. Asurion is ready to help however you need it — online, over the phone, in your neighborhood, or even at your doorstep. We are a partner to the largest enterprise brands, serving over 100 clients. For more information, visit asurion.com.

SOURCE Asurion