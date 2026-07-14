uBreakiFix Tech Repair Franchise Expands Utah Footprint with Two New Locations

New stores in Salt Lake City and St. George offer fast fixes for phones, tablets, laptops, and more

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion is expanding its presence in Utah with the opening of two new franchise locations in Salt Lake City and St. George. Together, the new stores bring convenient, professional tech repair services to more customers across the state.

uBreakiFix stores offer professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones, and more.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and liquid damage, uBreakiFix repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with nearly any tech mishap, with most repairs completed the same day. The stores also offer tech support services like virus removal, data backup and transfer, and tune-ups for devices that have become sluggish over time, as well as preventative care services like device cleanings.

uBreakiFix Salt Lake City is owned by Hyle Erwin, who also owns uBreakiFix stores in Sandy, South Jordan, Provo City, and Lehi, as well as several other locations across the U.S. uBreakiFix St. George UT is owned by Mark Gonzales, who owns more than 40 uBreakiFix locations across the country.

uBreakiFix stores fix all types of electronics, regardless of make or model. The stores are authorized service providers for Samsung Galaxy® smartphones, Google Pixel™ smartphones, Xbox® game consoles, Microsoft Surface® devices, and more. uBreakiFix stores also have access to Apple® genuine parts, tools, and manuals as part of Apple's Independent Repair Provider network.

"We're proud to expand our franchise footprint and bring reliable, same-day tech repair to more communities across Utah," said Lisa Culp, President of uBreakiFix. "People depend on their devices for nearly every part of life, and when they stop working, it's more than an inconvenience — it's an interruption. We know the feeling, and we're committed to delivering the right fix as quickly as possible so customers can reconnect to the things that matter to them."

uBreakiFix offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a low-price guarantee and 1-year limited warranty.

uBreakiFix Salt Lake City

1868 S 300 W Building F Suite B, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

(385) 267-1130

ubreakifix.com/locations/saltlakecity

uBreakiFix St. George UT

335 S River Rd Spc D, St. George, UT 84790

(435) 288-7777

ubreakifix.com/locations/stgeorgeut

About uBreakiFix by Asurion

uBreakiFix by Asurion stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and nearly everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as a walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and continues to operate as an independent franchise business. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

SOURCE Asurion