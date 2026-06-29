ASUS Education and Intel Showcase AI-Ready Technology for K-12 Schools at ISTE+ASCD 2026

ASUS Supports K-12 Education

Choosing the right technology partner for a school district is about more than specs. It is about reliability over a multi-year deployment, and trusted serviceability throughout product lifecycles. ASUS devices are engineered for classroom durability, with spill-resistant keyboards, reinforced hinges, and ASUS Antimicrobial Guard coating to keep shared devices clean.

Many products within the ASUS Education lineup carry Corporate Stable Model (CSM) certification, guaranteeing stable supply across a multi-year deployment so districts can standardize their hardware. With toolless serviceability across laptops, mini PCs, and desktops, maintenance is made easy. ASUS backs its education program with warranties and dedicated support for institutional buyers, not just individual customers.

A Complete Ecosystem for Every Role in the School

ASUS's presence at ISTE+ASCD 2026 reflects its broader commitment to building hardware solutions that serve every role in the learning environment, from students to administrators. The booth will feature an ecosystem of devices designed to demonstrate how ASUS hardware supports real modern classrooms and campus workflows.

ASUS BR Series – Ruggedized Laptops for Students

Built to handle the daily demands of K-12 classrooms, the ASUS BR Series is an education-focused laptop lineup engineered for durability and simplicity. BR Series laptops feature rubber bumpers, scratch-resistant displays, and spill-resistant keyboards to survive classroom accidents. Available in a variety of screen sizes with flexible 180° or 360° hinges, the BR Series laptop is adaptable to any learning environment.

ASUS ExpertBook – Professional Windows Laptops for Teachers and Staff

Educators and administrations need a laptop that will keep up with their day without slowing down or running out of battery. The ASUS ExpertBook lineup delivers enterprise-grade performance and all-day battery life in a lightweight, professional design. Built to withstand a hectic school environment, these laptops feature military-grade durability to resist drops and shocks, alongside spill-resistant keyboards and reinforced hinges for years of daily use. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, ASUS ExpertBooks support AI capabilities for lesson planning and productivity workflows. ASUS ExpertBook laptops also include robust port connectivity for powering a classroom, as well as fingerprint readers for extra security.

ASUS ExpertCenter Desktops – The Cornerstone for Labs and Classrooms

When consistent, scalable performance in shared environments is necessary, the ASUS ExpertCenter desktop delivers. The ExpertCenter lineup spans mini towers to all-in-one PCs, each designed with institutional buyers in mind. Tool-free chassis designs simplify upgrades and keep labs running with minimal IT support. Powered with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, ExpertCenter desktops handle everything from daily productivity to resource-intensive applications.

ASUS Chromebook – Versatile ChromeOS for Students and Teachers

For districts running Google Workspace for education, ASUS provides versatile solutions for students and teachers. ASUS Chromebooks are purpose-built for students with a ruggedized design and replaceable internal components for easy repairs. For teachers and administrators, Chromebook Plus brings more performance, simplified IT deployment, and enhanced security through Google Admin console and ChromeOS Education Upgrade. Districts can also leverage these Chromebook Plus models for advanced AI tools like Gemini and features like "Help me write" to streamline lesson planning, writing, and administrative tasks.

ROG G700 Series – Tournament-Grade Desktops for Scholastic and Collegiate Esports

Esports has become a fixture of modern education, from after-school clubs to varsity programs and collegiate teams. The ROG G700 brings tournament-grade performance to the esports lab and the competition stage. Housed in a 58-liter full tower chassis with a full-sized 1000W power supply, the G700 supports up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 GPU for stable framerates that competitive titles demand. The Intel based G700 pairs an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor with the ROG platform, while the GM700 offers an AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D configuration, giving athletic department and IT leads the flexibility to standardize on the right platform for their program.

ROG G700 (Intel)

ROG GM700 (AMD)

ASUS Chromebox – Compact, Powerful, Easy-to-Deploy

ASUS Chromeboxes bring exceptional compute to the smallest possible footprint, perfect for classrooms, labs, and offices where space and reliability are critical. The ASUS Chromebox 6a debuts at ISTE+ASCD 2026. Equipped with 14th Gen Intel Core 7 processors, it brings meaningful upgrades across performance and connectivity. For IT administrators, the Chromebox 6a is built for scale with Zero-Touch Enrollment. This means devices shipped to campus automatically configure themselves to the school's domain when they are connected via internet.1 The Google Admin console and ChromeOS Education Upgrade enables a centralized management system of the entire fleet from anywhere, and the Titan C security chip provides hardware-level protection for student and teacher data.

For Windows environments, the ASUS NUC 16 Pro and ASUS NUC 15 Pro deliver exceptional performance and a convenient toolless design, dramatically reducing IT costs across large deployments.

USB AI Accelerator – Local and Secure AI Inference

The ASUS UGen300 USB Ai Accelerator is the world's first USB edge AI accelerator for both classic and generative AI. The UGen300 delivers powerful, low-power local AI inference at the edge. Equipped with over 100 pre-trained models for rapid deployment, the UGen300 transforms standard devices into AI-ready tools, ideal in learning environments where existing hardware could use on-demand enhancement.

ASUS Displays – For Everyday Classrooms and Professional Creative Programs

The right display can transform a learning environment. Whether it's a student working on assignments or a digital artist color-grading their project, the right display makes their learning easier and more efficient. ASUS education displays spans all-day usage business monitors, professional-grade OLED panels for creative programs, and portable screens for flexible learning. The ASUS BE249CGN is designed for long hours at the desk without eye fatigue. The ProArt Display OLED PA27USD delivers professional 4K color accuracy. The ASUS ZenScreen MB169CK-P connects with a single USB-C and gives students and teachers an instant secondary screen.

Learning Built on Intel

The ASUS and Intel partnership at ISTE+ASCD 2026 highlights a shared vision for what AI-ready education technology should be. Intel's platform powers the NUC 16 Pro and NUC 15 Pro with Copilot+ capabilities and ample platform TOPS, enabling on-device AI workloads to keep sensitive student data local, an important consideration for schools navigating data privacy requirements for FERPA compliance. Together, ASUS and Intel will demonstrate how AI can be a practical and responsible classroom-ready tool for K-12.

To learn more about full ASUS education solutions contact ASUS' sales team.

For education notebooks, desktops, and handheld gaming devices, please contact [email protected].

For education displays, MiniPCs, and peripherals, please contact [email protected].

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Education website: https://www.asus.com/us/business/solutions/education/

ASUS LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asus/posts/

ASUS Education LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/asuseducation

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

FORTUNE and FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of FORTUNE Media IP Limited and are used under license

1 ChromeOS zero-touch enrollment is an alternative to manually enrolling devices, where a pre-provisioning partner (device manufacturer, distributor or reseller) send instructions to Google to automatically enroll a ChromeOS device into a customer's organization after a device is turned on and connected to the internet.

SOURCE ASUS Computer International