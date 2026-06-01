ASUS Announces New Additions to the Zenbook and Vivobook Series at Computex 2026

These latest laptops combine premium design with everyday computing for an elevated user experience

KEY POINTS

Refined aesthetics and dependable performance: new Zenbook 14 and Vivobook S Series laptops feature the latest power-efficient processors and premium design

new Zenbook 14 and Vivobook S Series laptops feature the latest power-efficient processors and premium design Smarter everyday AI assistance: ASUS Zenni Claw makes agentic AI feel easier, more practical, and more secure

FREMONT, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Computex today, ASUS unveiled new additions to its award-winning Zenbook and Vivobook laptop lineup. Designed to elevate the everyday computing experience, these laptops pair the latest power-efficient processors from Intel®, AMD, and Snapdragon® with durable all-metal construction, vibrant OLED displays, and stylish colorways. With this launch, ASUS ensures that premium features are no longer exclusive to flagship models, but accessible regardless of performance needs.

Zenbook 14 UX3480

ASUS also introduced ASUS Zenni Claw — an agentic AI assistant that's more intuitive, practical, and safer to explore — to help users simplify their daily workflows.

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3480AA / UX3480GA / UX3408QA)

The new ASUS Zenbook 14 is tailored for users who value refined aesthetics and dependable performance. Its lightweight, up to 2.65lb chassis features a Ceraluminum™ cover that blends ceramic's smooth touch with aluminum's strength for a premium, durable feel. The laptop is available in the familiar Zabriskie Beige as well as new Arctic Blue and Komodo Coral colorways for a more personalized look. Powered by the latest Intel®, AMD, and Snapdragon® processors, Zenbook 14 offers AI-enhanced productivity, seamless multitasking, and exceptional all-day stamina with up to 21+ hours of battery life1. Additionally, it elevates the user-experience with a vibrant OLED display, dual-speaker audio system, and comfortable 1.7mm key travel keyboard. For added peace of mind, intelligent privacy features including Windows Hello, passkey support, adaptive dimming and lock, and Microsoft Pluton security help keep users protected.

1 Battery life estimates are based on internal ASUS laboratory testing simulations using the 1080p video playback scenario.

ASUS Vivobook S14/S16 (S5408QA / S5608QA)

Powered exclusively by the Snapdragon® X platform with up to 45 TOPS NPU performance, the new ASUS Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S16 deliver intelligent AI acceleration, lighting-fast responsiveness, and exceptional power efficiency for everyday productivity and entertainment. Complementing the processor's performance is an expansive OLED display. A professional-grade 100% DCI-P3 OLED panel provides vibrant visuals and sharp clarity, while TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue light technology offers comfortable long-term viewing. Designed for modern mobility, the Vivobook S14 and S16 feature a slim, all-metal chassis in Light Blue and Matte Gray colorways, offer over 25 hours of battery life, and has a full set of I/O ports, so users can confidently work or play on-the-go without worrying about finding a charging outlet.

ASUS Vivobook S14/S16 Flip

The new ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook S16 Flip combine flexible 360° versatility with AI-powered productivity, allowing users to seamlessly transition between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes for work, creativity, entertainment, and collaboration. Featuring a vivid 2K OLED touchscreen with ASUS Pen 3.0 support, the devices provide intuitive writing, sketching, navigation, and note-taking experiences. Powered by Snapdragon® X processors with up to 45 TOPS NPU performance, the lineup delivers smooth responsiveness, strong power efficiency, and AI enhanced workflows optimized for modern multitasking. With up to 35W total TDP in performance mode, the Vivobook S Flip series maintains stable performance during demanding workloads while remaining efficient and quiet. Long battery life exceeding 20 hours, fast charging support, and compact 68W USB-C® charging further enhance portability and convenience.

ASUS Zenni Claw

ASUS Zenni Claw is a practical agentic AI assistant that's easier to use, more flexible to deploy, and safer to explore. Its one-click and intuitive interface allow users to get going immediately, while a library of ready-to-use, ASUS-tailored skills delivers value right out of the box. A flexible local cloud design uses dynamic routing to run each task wherever it works best, giving users control over both performance and the cost of cloud processing, while a more controlled architecture with built-in safety protection helps keep agentic AI secure and trustworthy. ASUS Zenni Claw is designed to bring AI assistance into real, everyday routines, from organizing work and creative tasks to managing daily plans and preparing for travel.

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3480, Intel): https://asus.click/ux3480i_pr

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3480, AMD): https://asus.click/ux3480a_pr

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3480, Qualcomm): https://asus.click/ux3480q_pr

ASUS Vivobook S14 (S5408, Qualcomm): https://asus.click/s5408_pr

ASUS Vivobook S16 (S5608, Qualcomm) https://asus.click/s5608_pr

ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip (TP5408, Qualcomm): https://asus.click/s5608_pr

ASUS Vivobook S16 Flip (TP5608, Qualcomm): https://asus.click/tp5608_pr

ASUS USA Pressroom: https://www.asus.com/us/news/

ASUS USA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus.n.america/

ASUS USA X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ASUSUSA

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

FORTUNE and FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of FORTUNE Media IP Limited and are used under license.

SOURCE ASUS Computer International