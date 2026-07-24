Asymchem's Dunhua 2 Carbapenem Manufacturing Site Successfully Completes its First FDA Inspection for Continuous Manufacturing of an API

TIANJIN, China, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asymchem, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced that its dedicated carbapenem API manufacturing facility (Jilin Asymchem Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., also known as "DH2") successfully completed its first USFDA inspection on June 22, 2026, for a short-notice Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) which occurred between April 27-30, 2026.

Jilin Asymchem Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd

This PAI inspection was conducted in support of a commercial API using continuous raw material feeding and reaction technology, marking a first regulatory milestone for the DH2 carbapenem site commissioned in 2020.

Asymchem's DH2 facility provides custom carbapenem intermediates to API's supporting clinical into commercial supply. The site houses cutting edge continuous flow ozonolysis capabilities, designed and built in-house by Asymchem's world-class engineering team, with capacity into tonnage scale in support of new chemical entities (NCE). Implementing continuous flow across all Asymchem sites is a priority for heightened operational safety, while hand in hand reducing our carbon footprint.

"I am proud to continue on a successful track record of approvals from regulatory agencies in the U.S, European Union, Japan, China, Australia, Korea, Canada, Brazil and others," stated Dr. Hao Hong, Chairman and CEO of Asymchem Group. "This first inspection of Asymchem's Dunhua 2 facility confirms our unwavering commitment in achieving the highest quality standards".

Across global operations, Asymchem successfully undergoes around 200 customer audits each year and has completed more than 100 regulatory inspections to date. The company remains committed to its Quality by Design (QbD) framework, utilizing science- and risk-based approaches, data-driven decision-making, and integrated control strategies to maintain high-standard quality management throughout the product lifecycle.

About Asymchem

Founded in 1995, Asymchem is a leading global CDMO specializing in integrated solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. With advanced R&D and manufacturing sites in China, the US, and Europe, Asymchem employs more than 10,000 professionals worldwide, delivers a broad range of services including small molecule, TIDES, biologics, synthetic biology, and more. The company's ongoing investments in innovation and sustainability continue to drive value for its global client base.

For more information on Asymchem capabilities and capacities, visit www.asymchem.com

SOURCE Asymchem Laboratories