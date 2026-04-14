Asymchem Unveils Its Fully Integrated TIDES Commercial Supply Matrix - Supporting Partners from Molecule to Market

TIANJIN, China, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asymchem, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has unveiled an integrated commercial supply matrix for TIDES (Peptides and Oligonucleotides) at its TJ4 site, combining expanded API manufacturing capacity, established drug product facilities, and advanced fit‑for‑purpose TIDES process technologies spanning synthesis, purification, and commercial scale‑up to forge a world-class TIDES flagship site.

Scaled API Capacity: From Volume Expansion to Supply Assurance

Asymchem's World-Class TIDES Hub_ Scaling Innovations for the Future Speed Speed

With the installation of new SPPS (solid-phase peptide synthesis) reactors at its TJ4 site, Asymchem has commissioned a comprehensive manufacturing network, increasing its total SPPS reactor volume to over 45,000 L and enabling an annual peptide production capacity exceeding 22.5 metric tons. In response to accelerating global demand for peptide-based therapeutics, total SPPS capacity is expected to expand further to approximately 69,000 L by the end of 2026, reinforcing long-term commercial supply assurance.

In parallel, Asymchem continues to advance and scale its oligonucleotide manufacturing platform to support growing clinical and commercial demand. Current oligonucleotide production capacity stands at a minimum of 180 mol/yr, with additional capacity expansion options available through clearly defined, phase‑based deployment, enabling efficient scale‑up to accommodate program progression, increasing batch size, and long‑term commercial supply commitments.

Aligned Drug Product Capacity: Closing the Gap between API and Patient

To accommodate the expansion of its API manufacturing footprint, Asymchem has brought its drug product capabilities into strategic alignment to ensure seamless progression from API to finished dosage form. A newly commissioned 6,000 m2 (2,000 m2 footprint) drug product manufacturing facility at its TJ4 site, is dedicated to the manufacture of pre filled syringes and cartridges.

The pre‑filled syringe line is fully GMP-operational, supporting batch sizes of up to 150,000 units and an annual production capacity of approximately 45 million units. Complementing this capability, the cartridge manufacturing workshop, designed to handle complex formulations for both peptide- and oligonucleotide-based therapeutics, is on track to commence production by June 2026, with an annual capacity of up to 100 million units.

Next-generation Technology: The Engine behind Capacity

Capacity alone does not tell the full story. To unlock the full potential of its expending manufacturing footprint, Asymchem has embedded next-generation process technologies into its capacity expansion strategy - completing the last mile of its fully integrated TIDES commercial supply matrix.

Upstream Technology Toolkit: Asymchem has strategically developed a robust upstream technology portfolio to support the future of TIDES manufacturing. This includes Tag-assisted liquid-phase peptide / oligonucleotide synthesis (Tag-LPPS/LPOS) , enabling continuous and solvent-efficient synthesis, as well as Stirred-Bed Technology (SBT) as an emerging and scalable approach to oligonucleotide manufacturing. In parallel, Asymchem's chemoenzymatic platform further enhances yield and purity for structurally complex TIDES constructs, strengthening process robustness and manufacturability.





Asymchem has strategically developed a robust upstream technology portfolio to support the future of TIDES manufacturing. This includes , enabling continuous and solvent-efficient synthesis, as well as as an emerging and scalable approach to oligonucleotide manufacturing. In parallel, Asymchem's further enhances yield and purity for structurally complex TIDES constructs, strengthening process robustness and manufacturability. Downstream Processing for Efficiency: To match the scale of its upstream capabilities, Asymchem has expanded its downstream processing infrastructure with an emphasis on efficiency, control, and commercial readiness. Key technologies include Multicolumn Countercurrent Solvent Gradient Purification (MCSGP) , an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-assisted Process Analytical Technology (PAT) platform , and continuous cleavage and precipitation operations. Notably, Asymchem is among the very few organizations globally to have successfully implemented commercial-scale MCSGP , reinforcing its leadership in advanced purification technologies for TIDES.





To match the scale of its upstream capabilities, Asymchem has expanded its downstream processing infrastructure with an emphasis on efficiency, control, and commercial readiness. Key technologies include , an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-assisted , and operations. Notably, Asymchem is among the very few organizations globally to have successfully implemented , reinforcing its leadership in advanced purification technologies for TIDES. AI-empowered TIDES solutions: AI is embedded across the full TIDES development and manufacturing continuum at Asymchem - from route selection and reaction modelling to enzyme engineering, analytical method development, IND‑enabling activities, and beyond. Guided by our partner-first mindset, Asymchem leverages AI‑enabled decision‑making to reduce development uncertainty, accelerate timelines, optimize Cost of Goods (CoGs), and deliver predictable, scalable outcomes from development through commercialization.

Capacity meets Capability: Steadying the Whole Journey

Asymchem operates a globally coordinated R&D and manufacturing network across China, US, and UK, delivering fully integrated TIDES upstream and downstream capabilities. With in-house control of critical supply elements, including enzymes and amino acids, Asymchem ensures robust supply chain security and operational resilience from development through commercialization. Backed by a diverse team of scientists, Asymchem has successfully translated its proven small-molecule excellence into the TIDES arena, emerging as a professional, technology-leading One-stop partner. With comprehensive capabilities across design, development, and commercial manufacturing, Asymchem is ready to collaborate, co-develop, and navigate the shared journey with partners from laboratory innovation to reliable commercial supply.

About Asymchem

Founded in 1995, Asymchem is a leading global CDMO specializing in integrated solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. With advanced R&D and manufacturing sites in China, the US, and Europe, Asymchem delivers a broad range of services including small molecule, TIDES, biologics, synthetic biology, and more. The company's ongoing investments in innovation and sustainability continue to drive value for its global client base. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.asymchem.com

SOURCE Asymchem Laboratories