At Imagine 2026, Leading Enterprises Across Industries Share How They're Creating New Revenue Streams, Saving Millions, and Improving Operations with Agentic Automation

Get a preview of the future of AI, hear real-world case studies from leaders across industries, build your strategy for success, and get hands on with the latest agentic solutions and technologies.

DALLAS, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While most enterprises are still wrestling with AI pilots that don't scale, a growing number of organizations have cracked the code on making AI work reliably for their high value, business-critical processes.

Automation Anywhere customers succeed by leveraging an agentic platform and pre-built agentic solutions that deliver the accuracy required to scale agentic automation to business-critical processes, powered by context from more than 400M automations.

At Imagine, Automation Anywhere's two-day flagship user conference, attendees will learn from their peers and the leader in agentic automation how to build solutions that are proven to deliver results and ROI, get early access to the latest technologies being released in 2026, and leave with practical solutions to the challenges they face today, including how to apply AI in real-world environments, orchestrate work across systems and teams, and ensure visibility and governance.

"Many enterprises are already seeing real results from scaled agentic automation deployments. They're creating new revenue streams, saving millions annually, improving customer and employee experiences, and unlocking productivity gains that weren't possible just a year ago," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and board chairman of Automation Anywhere. "But most organizations are still stuck trying to move from pilot to production. The ones pulling ahead are combining human judgment with automation and AI systems that can think, execute, and orchestrate to deliver results at scale."

This year's agenda brings together executives, builders, and cross-functional teams across industries and key functions like finance, customer support, HR and IT to share how organizations are moving beyond isolated use cases toward integrated, enterprise-wide approaches to agentic automation.

Customer and Industry Leaders on the Main Stage

Keynote sessions will feature enterprise leaders actively deploying agentic automation at scale, including:

Jeff Immelt, Venture Partner at New Enterprise Associates (NEA), author of Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company, and the former chairman and CEO of General Electric, will join Mihir Shukla to discuss how leaders can cut through AI hype and focus on strategies that deliver long-term advantage.

Manish Sharma, Chief Strategy and Services Officer at Accenture, will share how enterprises are approaching large-scale AI transformation, including how to align strategy, technology, and operations to drive measurable outcomes.

Nearly 30 countries will be represented at Imagine 2026, bringing together hundreds of enterprise organizations across the top ten industry verticals including financial services, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, technology, and retail. Imagine is where enterprise leaders go to move beyond pilots and see how AI is delivering real operational results. Participating companies include Alcon, Banco de Loja, Becton Dickinson, Bradesco Seguros, Cisco Systems, Citibank, CompuSoluciones, HP, JLL, KPMG, Paramount, Petrobras, UPL, U.S. Bank, and VF Corporation.

Registration and Event Details

Imagine Dallas takes place May 19-20 at the Omni Dallas Hotel in Dallas, Texas. Registration is open now, at Imagine.AutomationAnywhere.com.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere has been committed to defining the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation for over 20 years. The company enables this future through its leading Agentic Process Automation (APA) System for IT leaders and developers as well as purpose-built agentic solutions for business leaders in finance, customer service, IT and HR. Learn more at automationanywhere.com.

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SOURCE Automation Anywhere Inc.