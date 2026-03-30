Automation Anywhere's Kapil Vyas Recognized as a 2026 CIO 100 Award Winner for Leading Company-Wide Shift to Operating with AI

Third consecutive win reflects a multi-year transformation from early AI adoption to

operating as one of the world's first Autonomous Enterprises

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, the leading provider of Agentic Process Automation (APA) and agentic solutions, today announced that Kapil Vyas, Chief Information Officer at Automation Anywhere, has been named a 2026 CIO 100 Award Winner by Foundry's CIO. This marks the third consecutive year Vyas has received the honor, reflecting a multi-year transformation from early AI adoption to operating as a fully scaled, Autonomous Enterprise.

"As we move into a new era of work, AI success is no longer measured by how many bots you've deployed," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Board Chairman of Automation Anywhere. "It's how autonomous your enterprise is becoming, how people and AI agents work together, and how you build an operating model that can keep pace with what's coming next."

A Three-Year Progression to the Autonomous Enterprise

2024: Laying the Foundation

Established AI governance frameworks, formed an AI council, and introduced early generative AI capabilities. Focused on low-risk, process-level use cases to prove value and build the foundation for scaling AI across the business.





Established AI governance frameworks, formed an AI council, and introduced early generative AI capabilities. Focused on low-risk, process-level use cases to prove value and build the foundation for scaling AI across the business. 2025: Moving from Pilots to Production

Scaled agentic automation across core business functions and began redesigning workflows end-to-end. Shifted from isolated use cases to enterprise-wide deployment, embedding AI into day-to-day operations with measurable business impact.





Scaled agentic automation across core business functions and began redesigning workflows end-to-end. Shifted from isolated use cases to enterprise-wide deployment, embedding AI into day-to-day operations with measurable business impact. 2026: Operating as an Autonomous Enterprise

Deployed AI agents across Finance, IT, Sales, and Customer Support. Established a hybrid workforce model where humans and AI agents work together at scale, with enterprise-wide metrics and a formal scorecard tracking progress toward full autonomy.

"Our three consecutive CIO 100 wins tell a story of how an organization can evolve to operate successfully with AI at its core," said Kapil Vyas, Chief Information Officer at Automation Anywhere. "We set out to prove that an enterprise could run with humans and AI agents working as a unified workforce. That meant solving real problems around governance, scale, and trust — and doing it in a way that others could learn from. This recognition reflects the progress we've made, but more importantly, where enterprise AI is headed next."

Scaling AI from Pilots to Production Across the Enterprise

Automation Anywhere now operates as one of the world's first Autonomous Enterprises, with AI agents actively supporting work across the business.

This shift reflects a broader move from process-level automation to role-level augmentation, and changes how enterprises think about software itself. As AI agents take on more execution and drive more direct, outcome-based value, they can reduce reliance and cut significant spend on seat-based SaaS models.

Today, that shift can be seen in how AI is now used across Automation Anywhere:

More than 90% of employees actively use AI tools and agentic systems.

actively use AI tools and agentic systems. Over 90+ agentic automations are deployed across the business.

are deployed across the business. Hundreds of thousands of hours returned annually through automation.

returned annually through automation. Approximately 20% of the workforce is now agentic , up from ~6% in 2024.

, up from ~6% in 2024. Up to 15x ROI across key AI deployments, compared to 2-3x from traditional automation.

across key AI deployments, compared to 2-3x from traditional automation. Approximately 25–30% reduction in software licenses and IT spend , as AI systems take on work previously supported by traditional tools.

Automation Anywhere approached this transformation as its own "Customer Zero," solving the same challenges enterprises face today, including governance, integration, change management, and proving ROI across functions.

That work resulted in a practical model for scaling AI in production. The company's AI Maturity Model and Five-Pillar Operating Framework now serve as a blueprint for customers navigating the same transition.

What this Signals for the Future of Work

Advances in generative AI and agentic systems are already reshaping how enterprise work gets done. As AI becomes more embedded in day-to-day execution, leaders are rethinking how work is structured, managed, and measured.

In the coming years, IT and transformation leaders will be responsible not just for deploying systems, but for orchestrating how work gets done across a blended workforce of people and AI agents. That introduces new challenges around governance, performance, and accountability — areas where many organizations are still early in their journey.

For organizations navigating similar challenges, Automation Anywhere's own transformation to becoming an Autonomous Enterprise provides a clear path from early experimentation to measurable, enterprise-wide impact.

Executives from the winning companies will be recognized at the CIO 100 Awards and Conference.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere has been committed to defining the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation for over 20 years. The company enables this future through its leading Agentic Process Automation (APA) System for IT leaders and developers as well as purpose-built agentic solutions for business leaders in finance, customer service, IT and HR. Learn more at automationanywhere.com.

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About the US CIO 100 Awards:

The annual US CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that use IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth, or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.

Coverage of the 2026 US CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at cio100.com

About the US CIO Hall of Fame Awards:

The US CIO Hall of Fame was created in 1997 to spotlight 12 outstanding IT leaders who had significantly contributed to and profoundly influenced the IT Discipline, the use of technology in business and the advancement of the CIO role. Ten years later, in 2007, CIO inducted its second class of honorees into the CIO Hall of Fame during CIO magazine's 20th anniversary celebration. The CIO Hall of Fame induction ceremony continues to showcase this elite group of CIOs - now numbering over 200.

About CIO: CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT's role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by Foundry. Company information is available at foundryco.com.

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SOURCE Automation Anywhere Inc.