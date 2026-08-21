ATC and Confecciones del Valle Celebrate 32-Year Partnership with Investment in Education for El Salvador's Next Generation

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Textile Company (ATC) is proud to announce a new educational investment in El Salvador, continuing a 32-year partnership with Confecciones del Valle and extending ATC's longstanding commitment to the people and communities in which it operates, well beyond its Pittsburgh roots.

Nicole and Brooklyn Ruttenberg, Ricardo Sagrera, Lance, Elle, and Reese Ruttenberg

The donation provides financial assistance to the graduates of ¡Supérate!, an academic excellence program that prepares high-achieving, motivated high school students from low-income families in El Salvador for future academic and professional success. The support helps them pursue higher education and build the skills and knowledge needed to shape their futures.

The announcement comes during a visit to El Salvador by CEO Lance Ruttenberg and his family, marking more than three decades of partnership with Confecciones del Valle.

"What began 32 years ago with just six employees has grown into a thriving operation of more than 350 dedicated team members," said Ruttenberg. "But this partnership has always been about much more than manufacturing. It has been built on trust, shared values, consistency and results. We are proud to celebrate that history while investing in the next generation of El Salvador."

ATC and Confecciones del Valle began their relationship in 1994, when ATC established a production facility in El Salvador. Today that operation produces millions of AllerEase mattress and pillow protectors annually, sold to the largest retailers in North America, including Walmart, Target, Costco, and Amazon.

Investing in Education and Opportunity

¡Supérate! was founded in 2004 by Ricardo Sagrera and his family through Fundación Sagrera Palomo. The program provides scholarships and educational opportunities for high-achieving students, with a curriculum focused on English, technology and values.

Through ATC's support, students will receive financial assistance to pursue higher education, helping them take the next step in their academic and professional journeys.

"Education has the power to transform not only individual lives, but families and communities," said Sagrera, President and Founder. "Supporting these graduates is an investment in talent, ambition and possibility. We are honored to help create opportunities for the next generation."

The contribution also recognizes the many employees who have been part of the Confecciones del Valle journey since its earliest days. Their dedication and commitment have played a fundamental role in building a partnership that has endured for more than three decades.

"Relationships have always been at the heart of ATC," said Ruttenberg. "We believe that real impact is measured by the lives we help transform. Our relationship with Confecciones del Valle demonstrates what can happen when two organizations share a long-term commitment to people, quality and doing business the right way."

As ATC and Confecciones del Valle look toward the future, both organizations remain committed to building on their shared legacy—creating opportunities, empowering talent and contributing to stronger communities.

About American Textile Company

Pittsburgh-based American Textile Company is a leading provider of bedding products to retail, eCommerce, hospitality, and other key channels. It is a strategic supplier of store brand bedding products to leading retailers across North America. Its brand portfolio includes the No. 1 allergen bedding brand AllerEase® and the weighted blanket brand Tranquility™. It is also a licensee of the No. 1 overall mattress brand Sealy®, and the No. 1 premium mattress brand Tempur-Pedic®. American Textile Company is an equal opportunity employer: visit www.americantextile.com to learn more about our business, our people, and our commitment to the communities in which we operate.

About Confecciones del Valle

Confecciones del Valle is a longstanding manufacturing partner of American Textile Company in El Salvador. For more than three decades, the organizations have worked together to produce high-quality bedding products while building a relationship grounded in trust, shared values and mutual commitment.

About ¡Supérate!

Founded in 2004 by Ricardo Sagrera and his family through Fundación Sagrera Palomo, ¡Supérate! is an academic excellence program in El Salvador that provides scholarships to high-achieving, motivated youth from low-income families. Its educational model emphasizes English, technology and values, preparing students for higher education and professional opportunities. Today, ¡Supérate! operates 16 Centers across the region: seven in El Salvador, eight in Panama, and one in Guatemala.

Media Contact:

Patrick Seiffert

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Product Development

American Textile Company

[email protected]

412-780-2750

SOURCE American Textile Company