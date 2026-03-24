athenaOne Practices Are Turning to Cedar to Modernize Patient Financial Experience--and Seeing Results in as Little as Eight Weeks

Even as patient financial complexity grows, Cedar's athena partners average a 3X return on investment and 87% patient satisfaction.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician groups are facing a new reality: patients are now one of the fastest growing and least predictable sources of revenue. For many athenaOne® practices, the patient financial experience has become a far more strategic priority than it used to be.

Physician groups, including Unio Health Partners, ApolloMD, U.S. Anesthesia Partners, and Consensus Health are turning to Cedar to address this shift. On average, Cedar's athena partners have seen a 3x return on investment, 87% patient satisfaction, and 83% self service payment rate. Rather than taking on the burden of building and stitching together new capabilities internally, these organizations are choosing to move faster with a platform purpose-built for the realities of today's patient payment landscape.

"I've seen what happens when you get the patient financial experience right," said Michael Osmundson, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Unio Health Partners. "Rather than dedicating internal resources to build out new capabilities, we made a strategic decision to accelerate our capabilities with Cedar's proven platform."

The underlying economics of healthcare have shifted. High-deductible plans, rising out-of-pocket costs, and coverage volatility have made patients a larger and less predictable source of revenue—forcing physician groups to balance a better patient experience while protecting collections and lowering administrative burden.

Through its integration with athenaOne, Cedar enables physician groups to address both challenges without the heavy IT lift of traditional transformations. By combining intelligent digital engagement with a platform powered by billions of patient financial interactions across 50 million patients and more than $13 billion in payments, Cedar helps organizations reduce friction, personalize outreach, and improve financial performance at scale.

"Cedar brings a level of intelligence to the patient financial experience that other platforms simply can't match," said Florian Otto, Chief Executive Officer of Cedar. "Our deep integration with athenaOne means physician groups can put that intelligence to work quickly and start seeing results in as little as eight weeks."

Learn more about how athenaOne practices are deploying Cedar by visiting Cedar's listing in the athenahealth Marketplace https://athenaconnect.athenahealth.com/marketplace/product/cedar.

About Cedar

Cedar is the performance engine for healthcare financial experience, built on AI to solve the growing complexity of patient financial engagement and deliver personalization at scale. Powered by more than a billion patient interactions, Cedar's platform unifies billing, payments, coverage, and support into a single solution that continuously learns and adapts—driving stronger results for providers and simpler, more empathetic, and personalized financial journeys for patients. By connecting over 200+ healthcare and financial partners, Cedar reduces administrative burden, improves margins, and helps patients access the coverage, aid, and payment options they need with confidence. To date, Cedar has supported more than 50 million patients nationwide and processed over $10 billion in payments. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com and join us on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Cedar