Cedar Expands AI-Powered Personalization in Healthcare Billing With New Cedar Intelligence Capabilities

New Cedar Intelligence capabilities help providers personalize patient billing experiences at scale, improving collections and reducing cost-to-collect

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare providers are facing a new financial reality. As payer reimbursement tightens and patient responsibility continues to rise, the patient financial experience has become one of the few areas health systems can still meaningfully influence. Yet most billing journeys remain generic, reactive, and ill-suited to the patients they serve.

Today, Cedar announced a major expansion of Cedar Intelligence, its AI-powered decision engine, with new capabilities embedded across its product suite. The release is designed to help providers personalize billing journeys at scale, improve collections, reduce cost-to-collect, and make it easier for patients to resolve medical bills. The new capabilities enable healthcare organizations to move beyond one-size-fits-all billing and toward a model that can intelligently match each patient with the right financial experience, at the right moment, through the right channel.

"Healthcare providers have spent years optimizing around payers, even as patients have become a larger and more consequential source of payment," said Florian Otto, CEO and Co-Founder of Cedar. "What has been missing is a way to tailor billing experiences to the real needs of each patient, in real time. Cedar Intelligence is built to help providers do that at scale."

For years, the industry has relied on traditional propensity to pay models that use a narrow set of static attributes, namely payment history, ZIP code, and credit history, to predict financial outcomes. But patient financial behavior is far more nuanced. Whether someone opens a bill, delays payment, seeks help, responds to outreach, or abandons the process altogether is shaped by a broader set of signals that shift over time.

Cedar Intelligence was built to respond to that complexity. Drawing on more than 1.5 billion patient interactions, $10 billion in payments processed, 50 million patient journeys, and a decade of healthcare-specific AI expertise, Cedar Intelligence can analyze more than 80 patient attributes to proactively determine the best financial experience for each individual. These signals include dynamic factors such as bill size, payment behavior, coverage context, prior engagement, and sentiment expressed during support interactions. Rather than pushing every patient through the same billing workflow, Cedar Intelligence helps providers orchestrate a more personalized, outcome-driven path to resolution, adapting in real time to guide each patient toward the right option, whether that is easy pay, a payment plan, a discount, or financial assistance.

The launch comes at a moment of growing strain for both patients and providers. Cedar's national patient sentiment survey found that even among patients most likely to pay, only 65% report satisfaction with the financial experience. Among financially at-risk patients, satisfaction drops to 40%. These patients are also 2x more likely to miss due dates for medical bills, highlighting the limitations of standardized outreach in a market defined by rising affordability pressure and increasingly uneven payment behavior.

To bring Cedar Intelligence to life across the Cedar platform, Cedar is introducing a new set of AI-powered capabilities, including:

Adaptive Patient Experiences: Tailors outreach, timing, channel, tone, and resolution options to a patient's circumstances and likelihood of action.

Tailors outreach, timing, channel, tone, and resolution options to a patient's circumstances and likelihood of action. Bill Navigator: Gives patients clear, conversational explanations of bills and coverage within the digital experience, reducing confusion and avoidable support calls.

Gives patients clear, conversational explanations of bills and coverage within the digital experience, reducing confusion and avoidable support calls. Agent Copilot: Gives support teams real-time patient context and recommended next steps to resolve complex billing issues faster and more consistently.

Gives support teams real-time patient context and recommended next steps to resolve complex billing issues faster and more consistently. Kora Outbound: Expands Cedar's AI voice agent to help providers prioritize and engage harder-to-reach patients through personalized outbound calls.

The launch builds on Cedar's broader AI strategy following the introduction of Kora, its AI voice agent for patient billing support. Together, these capabilities reflect Cedar Intelligence's broader vision for healthcare billing: a continuously learning financial experience that becomes more effective with every interaction. To see Cedar Intelligence in action, visit the landing page and explore the interactive demo.

About Cedar

Cedar is the performance engine for healthcare financial experience, built on AI to solve the growing complexity of patient financial engagement and deliver personalization at scale. Powered by more than a billion patient interactions, Cedar's platform unifies billing, payments, coverage, and support into a single solution that continuously learns and adapts—driving stronger results for providers and simpler, more empathetic, and personalized financial journeys for patients. By connecting over 200+ healthcare and financial partners, Cedar reduces administrative burden, improves margins, and helps patients access the coverage, aid, and payment options they need with confidence. To date, Cedar has supported more than 50 million patients nationwide and processed over $10 billion in payments. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com and join us on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Cedar