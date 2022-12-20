Athleisure market size to grow by USD 176.16 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global athleisure market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. The parent, global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of apparel, accessories, and luxury goods. The global athleisure market size is estimated to increase by USD 176.16 billion. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 7.15%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Athleisure Market 2023-2027

Global athleisure market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global athleisure market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global athleisure market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer athleisure in the market are Adidas AG, ALALA, ALO LLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Carbon38 Inc., EYSOM LLC, Gap Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, lululemon Athletica Inc., Michi Design Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Outdoor Voices Inc., P.E Nation International, Rhone Apparel Inc, Sweaty Betty Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co, PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. and others.

The global athleisure market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the growing prominence of online shopping, increasing adoption of fitness initiatives by corporates, rise and evolution of the athleisure movement.

Vendor Offerings -

adidas AG: The company offers athleisure products such as sneakers, and training pants.

The company offers athleisure products such as sneakers, and training pants. ALALA: The company offers athleisure products such as Barre Seamless Tank, Mirage Tight.

The company offers athleisure products such as Barre Seamless Tank, Mirage Tight. Carbon38 Inc.: The company offers athleisure products such as leggings, joggers, shorts, and bottoms.

The company offers athleisure products such as leggings, joggers, shorts, and bottoms. EYSOM LLC: The company offers athleisure products such as pants, shorts, leggings, joggers, and sneakers.

The company offers athleisure products such as pants, shorts, leggings, joggers, and sneakers. Gap Inc.: The company offers athleisure products such as tees, tanks, shorts, and pants.

Global athleisure market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (mass athleisure and premium athleisure), distribution Channel (online and offline), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the mass athleisure segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. One of the key elements fueling the growth of this market is the increased demand for athleisure clothes among millennials around the world. According to a recent trend, consumers are choosing comfortable and presentable attire for work from home, supermarket shopping, and social media appearances. Along with being comfortable, these products also meet consumer fashion criteria. Such factors will propel the growth of the mass athleisure segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global athleisure market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global athleisure market.

North America will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. In nations like the US, Canada , and Mexico , denim apparel has typically dominated the market. However, the region's millennial and Gen X populations are being persuaded to wear athleisure clothes due to the growing celebrity sponsorships for fashion. Employees are encouraged to pick athleisure clothing as it meets both their casual and athletic wear needs. These developments are driving the growth of the market in the region.

Global athleisure market – Market dynamics

Leading Drivers - The growing prominence of online shopping is notably driving the market growth. Sales of athleisure is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to the expanding trend of online retailing. The growth is more perceptible in the US, UK, Japan, and India, among other nations, where athleisure wear producers like Nike and Adidas are progressively moving their product sales and distribution online. Furthermore, because there are no expenses related to the management of physical stores, hiring sales staff, or physical merchandising of athleisure, merchants give significant discounts directly to clients due to the online distribution channel. Therefore, the online segment is expected to witness an incremental year-over-year growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Trends - The rising popularity of denim athleisure is a major trend in the market. This is prompting various denim makers to include more athleisure-inspired designs in their products. For instance, Levi Strauss introduced a new range of stretch jeans in 2020 and established a lab to investigate new techniques for making elastic clothing. Other premium denim makers are copying this trend, and it has led to numerous partnerships and collaborations between them. The idea of stretchable jeans has been embraced by many producers, who are employing elastane and lycra materials to create elastic versions of standard jeans. Thus, one of the increasing trends that are anticipated to fuel the market's growth over the next years is the popularity of denim athleisure.

Major challenges - Increasing competition from the unorganized sector is the major challenge impeding the market growth. The market's expansion is hampered by an increase in the number of regional and unorganized vendors. Local, unorganized vendors have gained popularity due to their low prices. The money generated by major vendors has been affected by the low-cost goods provided by regional and unorganized vendors. Due to the existence of several local, regional, and worldwide sellers, the market is highly fragmented. This trait can limit market expansion. The market will experience slower growth throughout the projection period due to the fierce price competition that exists between organized and unorganized local vendors.

What are the key data covered in this athleisure market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the athleisure market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the athleisure market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the athleisure market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of athleisure market vendors

Athleisure Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 176.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, ALALA, ALO LLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Carbon38 Inc., EYSOM LLC, Gap Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, lululemon athletica Inc., Michi Design Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Outdoor Voices Inc., P.E Nation International, Rhone Apparel Inc, Sweaty Betty Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co, PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

