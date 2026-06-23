ATI Expands Advanced Machining and Inspection Capability

Adds downstream aerospace manufacturing to support next-generation engine demand

DALLAS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) has expanded its advanced manufacturing and inspection capabilities to support growing demand for next-generation aerospace engine components. The new operation strengthens critical capacities within ATI's forging flow path, helping customers address persistent aerospace supply chain constraints.

Fully operational, the state-of-the-art facility in Chihuahua, Mexico integrates advanced machining, nondestructive testing, finishing and quality verification technologies in a single operation. The greenfield build expands ATI's ability to efficiently move critical aerospace components from forging through final inspection, supporting legacy and next-generation engine programs. ATI is working closely with customers to swiftly qualify critical parts and capabilities.

"This investment strengthens a critical part of the aerospace value stream," said Kimberly A. Fields, Board Chair, President and CEO. "As demand for advanced aerospace engines continues to grow, this expanded capacity enables ATI to deliver high-quality products with increased throughput and the differentiated performance our customers need. ATI is improving supply chain resilience to support industry growth."

Providing access to a highly skilled aerospace workforce, the new operation strengthens ATI's integrated aerospace manufacturing network and supports the company's long-term strategy of expanding differentiated capabilities in high-growth aerospace and defense markets. The investment is included in ATI's existing capital expenditure guidance.

ATI: Proven to Perform

ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a global producer of high-performance materials and solutions for the aerospace & defense markets, and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to perform anywhere. ATImaterials.com.

SOURCE ATI