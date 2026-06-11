ATI Extends Agreement with BWXT to Support U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

Five-year strategic material agreement delivers critical defense materials through 2030

DALLAS, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) today announced a new long-term strategic material supply agreement with BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), strengthening the decades-long partnership supporting the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. The agreement runs through fiscal year 2030.

"For more than 40 years, ATI has delivered advanced materials that enable naval systems built by BWXT to operate with unmatched performance, reliability, and protection," said ATI President and CEO Kimberly A. Fields. "We are honored to extend our partnership, helping to provide a decisive advantage for a technologically superior naval force."

ATI's leadership in manufacturing specialty materials used in nuclear applications spans nearly seven decades, dating back to some of the U.S. Navy's first nuclear-powered submarines. As the world's largest producer of specialty materials, ATI combines deep materials science expertise with proprietary process technologies to deliver highly engineered materials essential to BWXT's mission.

ATI is a strategic defense partner across air, land, sea, and missile platforms, providing high-performance titanium, nickel-based alloys, and specialty materials that power and protect next-generation systems in the most demanding environments.

ATI: Proven to Perform

ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a global producer of high-performance materials and solutions for the aerospace & defense markets, and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to perform anywhere. ATImaterials.com.

SOURCE ATI