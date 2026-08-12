ATL Airport Community Improvement Districts Announces Leadership Transition as Krystal Harris Joins MARTA and Kyethea Clark Named Program Director

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ATL Airport Community Improvement Districts (AACIDs) announces the successful transition of its Program Director leadership as Krystal Harris assumes the role of Director of Capital Communications & Infrastructure Integration at the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA). Succeeding Harris is Kyethea Clark, AICP, an accomplished transportation planning and infrastructure leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering transformative mobility, infrastructure, and community development projects across metro Atlanta.

During her tenure at AACIDs, Harris led transportation, infrastructure, technology, beautification, and wayfinding initiatives that strengthened connectivity and supported economic development throughout the Airport Area. Her signature accomplishments include the delivery of AACIDs' gateway monument signs welcoming visitors to the world's busiest and most efficient airport, leadership of the nation's first Automated Transit Network (ATN) Demonstration Pilot, scheduled to open later this year, and development of Shift On Demand, a 2026 ACT Outstanding Innovative Partnership Award finalist. She also advanced strategic partnerships and managed complex capital improvement projects that enhanced mobility, accessibility, and the visitor experience.

In her new role at MARTA, Harris will draw on more than 20 years of experience leading transportation programs, capital initiatives, stakeholder engagement, and strategic communications. Her ability to align engineering, executive leadership, public agencies, and community partners positions her to support MARTA's continued investment in capital delivery and organizational integration.

"Krystal has been an invaluable leader whose vision and collaborative approach have significantly advanced AACIDs' mission," said Gerald McDowell, Executive Director of the ATL Airport Community Improvement Districts. "We are grateful for her leadership and excited to see her continue shaping the future of transportation at MARTA. We are equally excited to welcome Kyethea Clark, whose proven experience and leadership will build upon our strong momentum."

As Program Director, Clark will oversee AACIDs' capital improvement program, directing transportation, mobility, infrastructure, and beautification initiatives that enhance accessibility and economic vitality throughout the Airport Districts.

"I am honored to join the ATL Airport Community Improvement Districts and contribute to the continued growth of this important economic engine for our region," said Clark. "I look forward to working with the Board, Executive Director Gerald McDowell, and our partners to advance projects that strengthen connectivity, enhance quality of life, and support long-term growth."

Before joining AACIDs, Clark served for eight years as Planning and Projects Director for the Cumberland Community Improvement District, Georgia's first and nationally recognized Community Improvement District. There, she secured nearly $100 million in public and private funding while leading transportation, infrastructure, and placemaking projects, including the $46 million Akers Mill Ramp, the innovative Cumberland Sweep autonomous mobility initiative, the Cumberland gateway walls and monument signs along Interstate 75, and numerous trails, and public space improvements. Her previous leadership roles with Gwinnett County, the City of Atlanta, the City of Marietta, and Cobb County further demonstrate her expertise in delivering complex transportation projects and building strategic partnerships.

Clark is a certified member of the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) and currently serves as Vice President of Programs for the Georgia Planning Association. She holds a Master of City and Regional Planning from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Northern Kentucky University.

Harris joined AACIDs in 2019 after serving in leadership roles with the Georgia Department of Transportation. Throughout her career, she has led multimillion-dollar transportation programs, capital initiatives, and innovative mobility projects that connect strategy, partnerships, and implementation to deliver measurable community impact. She has been recognized among the 100 Most Influential Women in Georgia Engineering for four consecutive years and received the 2025 Women Who Move Atlanta Award from COMTO.

AACIDs thanks Harris for her outstanding leadership and welcomes Clark as the organization continues advancing projects that strengthen mobility, economic competitiveness, and quality of life throughout the Airport Area.

About the ATL Airport Community Improvement Districts (AACIDs)

The ATL Airport Community Improvement Districts (AACIDs) is a public-private partnership dedicated to strengthening mobility, infrastructure, economic development, and placemaking throughout the ATL Airport Area. Through strategic investments in transportation and infrastructure, AACIDs collaborates with local governments, businesses, and regional partners to enhance connectivity and improve quality of life in one of Georgia's most significant aviation and employment centers.

SOURCE ATL Airport Community Improvement Districts