ATN Demonstration Pilot Breaks Ground at SMDO26, Marking a Major Milestone for Innovative Transit in South Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the ATL Airport Community Improvement Districts (AACIDs) will officially break ground on its Automated Transit Network (ATN) Demonstration Pilot during the South Metro Development Outlook Conference (SMDO26), marking a major milestone in one of the region's most innovative transit projects.

Automated Transit Network (ATN) Demonstration Pilot canopy stop at Georgia International Convention Center

The groundbreaking represents the first step in bringing the free, on-demand ATN Demonstration Pilot to the public in South Metro Atlanta, connecting the ATL SkyTrain at the Georgia International Convention Center to the Gateway Center Arena along a 0.5-mile dedicated guideway. Using technology from Glydways, the ATN Demonstration Pilot is designed to demonstrate the capability, capacity and scalability of an ATN system in real-world environments.

"This groundbreaking is more than just the start of construction, it underscores what's possible when we invest in innovative solutions in South Metro Atlanta," says Gerald McDowell, executive director, AACIDs. "With the dedication of the Atlanta Personal Rapid Transit Solutions (APRTS) project team, our partners and support from local leaders, we are excited to launch a Demonstration Pilot that presents an innovative mobility solution for the future of transportation in our region."

Glydways, the technology partner for the Demonstration Pilot, emphasized the broader significance of the ATN pilot beyond South Metro Atlanta.

"We're proud to collaborate with AACIDs to globally launch our first public operating system which will show how an automated transit system can help transform how people move," says Chris Riley, Chief Commercial Officer of Glydways. "This project will demonstrate how our technology can be scaled and replicated in other communities, creating safe, cost-effective transit options across the country, and globally."

SMDO26: A Platform for Highlighting Regional Growth

The groundbreaking will take place during the South Metro Development Outlook (SMDO26) Conference, the largest development conference of its kind in South Metro Atlanta. Founded in 2003 by Michael Hightower, managing partner, The Collaborative Firm, LLC, SMDO convenes elected officials, industry professionals and community leaders focused on fostering sustained economic growth throughout the region.

"SMDO is a platform for highlighting projects that represent sustainable development and economic opportunities in South Metro Atlanta," said Michael Hightower. "We are proud to host the groundbreaking of the ATN Demonstration Pilot, as it aligns with our mission to showcase innovate solutions that support the region's growth."

Expansion Exploration with Feasibility Study Following Public Opening

Expansion beyond the initial 0.5 guideway will be informed by a feasibility study currently underway and led by MARTA. They will be closely monitoring the ATN Demonstration Pilot's operational performance, vehicle and system capacity and scalability with consideration to future expansion across South Metro Atlanta.

The free, on-demand Automated Transit Network Demonstration Pilot connecting the ATL SkyTrain at the Georgia International Convention Center to the Gateway Center Arena is scheduled to open to the public in December 2026.

Visit https://aacids.com/automated-transit-network for more information about the ATN Demonstration Pilot or contact Krystal Harris [email protected].

About ATL Airport Community Improvement Districts (AACIDs)

The ATL Airport Community Improvement Districts (AACIDs) is self-taxing district of commercial property owners, comprising the Airport West CID and the Airport South CID. Covering a 15.7-mile area across Fulton and Clayton Counties, the CIDs include portions of the cities of Atlanta, East Point, Hapeville, South Fulton, College Park and Forest Park. The ATL Airport CIDs work to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life in the airport area through infrastructure improvements, transportation initiatives and community development projects. Learn more: www.aacids.com.

About South Metro Development Outlook (SMDO) / The Collaborative Firm (TCF)

Founded in 2001, The Collaborative Firm (TCF) is a nationally recognized planning, program management, community engagement, and development firm serving public- and private-sector clients across the Southeast and beyond. TCF's work is rooted at the intersection of community relationships and client vision, where collaboration drives innovative, actionable solutions. One of TCF's flagship initiatives is the South Metro Development Outlook Conference (SMDO), an annual convening that has become a cornerstone of economic and civic dialogue in South Metro Atlanta. Established in 2003, SMDO was created to bring together the Southern region's most respected business leaders, elected officials, researchers, planners, and policy experts to explore emerging trends and provide forward-looking economic development forecasts. Learn more: https://www.smdoconference.com/.

