Atlanta Chiropractor Explains Why the Source of Pain Isn't Always Where You Feel It

Dr. Bradley Hochman of Georgia Spinal Health & Wellness explains why identifying the underlying cause of back pain, neck pain, headaches, sciatica, and nerve compression is often the key to lasting relief.

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people assume that the location of their pain is also the location of the problem. According to Dr. Bradley Hochman, founder of Georgia Spinal Health & Wellness, that assumption often leads patients to focus on symptoms rather than the underlying mechanical issues contributing to their condition.

Georgia Spinal Health & Wellness

"One of the most common misconceptions we see is that pain always originates where it's felt," says Dr. Hochman. "Someone may experience numbness in the hand, pain in the hip, recurring headaches, or discomfort traveling down the leg, but the underlying source may actually involve the spine, surrounding joints, muscles, or irritated nerves."

This phenomenon, commonly referred to as referred pain, occurs when dysfunction in one area of the musculoskeletal system produces symptoms elsewhere in the body. Conditions such as herniated discs, nerve compression, joint restrictions, muscular imbalance, and poor movement mechanics can all contribute to pain patterns that may not immediately reveal their true origin.

Rather than concentrating solely on the painful area, Dr. Hochman believes successful treatment begins with understanding how the body functions as an interconnected system.

"Treating symptoms without identifying what's causing them may provide temporary relief, but it doesn't necessarily correct the mechanical stress that's allowing the problem to continue," he explains. "A thorough evaluation helps us understand how posture, movement, spinal alignment, muscles, and joints are working together before developing a personalized treatment plan."

Georgia Spinal Health & Wellness provides conservative, non-surgical care through a multidisciplinary approach that may incorporate chiropractic adjustments, physiological therapeutics, massage therapy, corrective rehabilitation, nutritional counseling, personal training guidance, and advanced I.D.D. Therapy spinal decompression when clinically appropriate. By combining multiple treatment strategies, the practice focuses on improving function, restoring mobility, and supporting long-term musculoskeletal health.

Dr. Hochman's clinical training includes a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Life University, Physiotherapy Certification through the National College of Postgraduate Education, Kale Upper Cervical Certification, and I.D.D. Spinal Decompression Certification through North American Medical Systems. His practice provides care for patients experiencing back pain, neck pain, sciatica, disc injuries, sports injuries, personal injuries, nerve compression, headaches, and other musculoskeletal conditions.

"Our objective is to help patients understand why they're hurting," says Dr. Hochman. "Once you identify the source of the problem, treatment can become far more targeted and meaningful. Whether someone is dealing with chronic back pain, recurring headaches, or an injury after an accident, understanding the mechanics behind the condition is often the first step toward lasting improvement."

This philosophy extends beyond symptom management to emphasize restoring proper movement patterns, improving stability, and helping reduce the likelihood of future injury. Every treatment plan is individualized to the patient's diagnosis, functional goals, and overall health.

Patients experiencing persistent pain, numbness, tingling, headaches, or discomfort that radiates into the arms or legs are encouraged to seek a comprehensive evaluation rather than assuming the painful area is the true source of the condition.

About Dr. Bradley Hochman

Dr. Bradley Hochman is the founder of Georgia Spinal Health & Wellness, serving patients throughout the Atlanta area with comprehensive chiropractic care and conservative spine rehabilitation. The practice combines chiropractic adjustments with physiological therapeutics, massage therapy, rehabilitation, nutritional counseling, personal training, and advanced I.D.D. Therapy spinal decompression to help patients improve function, relieve pain, and support long-term musculoskeletal health. Dr. Hochman's clinical focus includes back pain, neck pain, sciatica, sports injuries, personal injury rehabilitation, disc disorders, nerve compression, and non-surgical spine care.

Dr. Hochman has been married for 25 years and is the proud father of three daughters, including one who recently got married. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family, reading, working out, playing pickleball, mountain biking, and golfing.

Media Contact

Dr. Bradley Hochman

Georgia Spinal Health & Wellness

2021 North Druid Hills Road, NE, Suite 100

Brookhaven, GA 30329

(404) 386-1141

https://georgiaspinal.com

SOURCE Georgia Spinal Health & Wellness