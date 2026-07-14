Dr. Bradley Hochman of Georgia Spinal Health & Wellness Named 2026 Top Patient Rated Atlanta Chiropractor by Find Local Doctors

With nearly three decades of clinical experience, advanced certifications in spinal decompression and physiotherapy, and outstanding patient reviews, Dr. Bradley Hochman and Georgia Spinal Health & Wellness continue to set a high standard for non-surgical spinal and musculoskeletal care across Atlanta. The recognition reflects the practice's multidisciplinary, whole-person approach to helping patients find lasting relief without surgery.

ATLANTA, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Find Local Doctors, which recognizes highly rated local providers based on verified patient reviews and satisfaction ratings, has named Dr. Bradley Hochman, D.C., founder of Georgia Spinal Health & Wellness, a 2026 Top Patient Rated Atlanta Chiropractor. The recognition reflects Dr. Hochman's longstanding commitment to compassionate, non-surgical care that helps patients across the Atlanta area move, work, and live without limitation.

Georgia Spinal Health & Wellness

What distinguishes Georgia Spinal Health & Wellness is its multidisciplinary, non-surgical approach to spinal and musculoskeletal care. Rather than defaulting to a one-size-fits-all adjustment or an early referral for surgery, Dr. Hochman and his team evaluate each patient holistically—considering injury history, lifestyle, and long-term goals—before building a customized care plan. The practice treats a wide range of conditions, including back and neck pain, sciatica and nerve compression, herniated and degenerative discs, headaches and migraines, sports and musculoskeletal injuries, and auto accident injuries, and patients travel from across the region for care that emphasizes lasting relief over temporary fixes.

Under one clinical umbrella, Georgia Spinal Health & Wellness offers chiropractic care, computerized non-surgical spinal decompression (IDD Therapy), physiological therapeutics such as electric muscle stimulation, therapeutic ultrasound, and cold laser therapy, clinical massage therapy, sports injury rehabilitation, personal injury care with thorough documentation, and integrated health coaching. That coordinated model means fewer outside referrals and more connected care. The practice serves patients through a network of locations across Georgia—including Atlanta, Morrow, Camp Creek, Lawrenceville, Dalton, Fort Oglethorpe, and Athens—as well as several offices in the greater Chattanooga, Tennessee area.

Patients consistently praise the practice for its professionalism and attentive care. One patient shared, "I can be a hard critic of medical care, but my experience at Georgia Spinal Health & Wellness was a world away from previous experiences elsewhere. The doctor and staff treated me with professionalism and care, answered all my questions, and made me feel I was in safe hands. I'm truly grateful."

"Being recognized as a Top Patient Rated Atlanta Chiropractor is especially meaningful because it comes straight from our patients," said Dr. Bradley Hochman. "My goal has always been to find the single best treatment for each patient—or the right combination of treatments—and then teach them the wellness principles that will stay with them for a lifetime. True health isn't just the absence of pain; it's a body that functions the way it's meant to."

More About Dr. Bradley Hochman and Georgia Spinal Health & Wellness

Dr. Bradley Hochman, D.C., is the founder of Georgia Spinal Health & Wellness and a Doctor of Chiropractic who has served the Atlanta area since 1996. He earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Life University and holds additional certifications in physiotherapy (National College of Post Graduate Education), Kale upper cervical technique, and IDD/spinal decompression therapy (North American Medical Systems). His practice has also been recognized by Creative Loafing as a Best of Atlanta chiropractor. Georgia Spinal Health & Wellness provides integrated, non-surgical spinal and musculoskeletal care through multiple locations across Georgia and the greater Chattanooga, Tennessee area. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://georgiaspinal.com or call (404) 386-1141.

Media Contact

Dr. Bradley Hochman

Georgia Spinal Health & Wellness

2021 North Druid Hills Road, NE, Suite 100

Brookhaven, GA 30329

(404) 386-1141

https://georgiaspinal.com

SOURCE Georgia Spinal Health & Wellness