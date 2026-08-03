Atlantic Coast Mortgage Welcomes Keith Cross as Senior Vice President of Builder Relations

Experienced new-home sales leader joins ACM to strengthen builder partnerships and expand support for loan officers

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Coast Mortgage, LLC ("ACM"), announced that Keith Cross has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Builder Relations.

Cross brings more than 20 years of experience in new-home sales, real estate, sales leadership, and builder operations. Throughout his career, he has led high-performing teams, helped launch and sell out new-home developments, strengthened lender relationships, and supported exceptional experiences for builders and homebuyers.

In his new role, Cross will focus on expanding ACM's relationships within the homebuilding industry and creating new opportunities for collaboration with builder partners. He will also work closely with ACM's loan officers to strengthen their builder resources, support, and business development opportunities available to them.

"Keith brings a valuable combination of builder experience, sales leadership, and a strong commitment to serving both partners and homebuyers," said Jon Coy, President and co-founder of ACM. "His experience will help us build stronger relationships, create more opportunities for our loan officers, and deliver an even better financing experience for builders and their buyers."

Cross joins ACM after more than a decade with Beazer Homes, where he served in senior leadership roles in sales and operations.

"I'm excited to join ACM and help strengthen the connection between builders, loan officers, and homebuyers," said Cross. "ACM's platform, along with its focus on partnership, service, and growth creates a strong foundation for expanding relationships and delivering meaningful value across the homebuilding industry."

About Atlantic Coast Mortgage

ACM is a licensed mortgage lender headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, and is primarily engaged in the origination of 1-4 family residential mortgage loans and construction loans. ACM was founded in 2011 and is led by a team of seasoned mortgage professionals, including the Chief Executive Officer, Timur Tunador, who has over 30 years of mortgage banking experience. ACM is licensed in 42 states, including the District of Columbia. ACM has 46 branches located across the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Midwest.

For more information, follow ACM on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube or connect with them at www.AtlanticCoastMortgage.com.

SOURCE Atlantic Coast Mortgage