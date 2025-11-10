Atlantic Coast Mortgage Acquires the Assets of Tidewater Mortgage Services

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Coast Mortgage, LLC ("ACM"), a leading independent mortgage lender licensed in 40 states, announced its acquisition of Tidewater Mortgage Services, Inc. ("TMS"), a Coastal Virginia based mortgage lender serving the Mid‑Atlantic and Southeast. The transaction will combine ACM's innovative, client-focused lending model and broad product suite with TMS's strong reputation for excellent customer service and community engagement.

"This acquisition represents an important step in ACM's mission to empower people to build brighter futures through homeownership," said Jon Coy, President and co‑founder of ACM. "Tidewater's deep roots and outstanding reputation across the Mid‑Atlantic align perfectly with our vision and values. Together, we will deliver an exceptional mortgage experience on a larger scale while continuing to give back to the communities we serve."

Rob Runnells, President of Tidewater Mortgage Services, commented, "Tidewater has grown significantly over the past 25 years. Joining ACM allows us to expand our reach and product offerings while preserving our culture. Our clients will benefit from ACM's advanced technology platform and national resources, and I think our employees will appreciate the new opportunities for growth."

The acquisition aligns both companies' long-term goals and reinforces their shared commitment to delivering an exceptional client experience, while fostering a strong workplace culture.

Driving Growth Through Alignment

The acquisition aligns with ACM's growth strategy to expand its footprint while maintaining its commitment to a streamlined, technology-driven, client‑focused lending experience. It provides the TMS team with the scale and resources to accelerate growth and adopt advanced technologies. The acquisition of TMS will enhance ACM's ability to serve first‑time homebuyers, veterans and repeat homeowners, and offer personalized guidance and competitive loan options.

About Atlantic Coast Mortgage

ACM is a licensed mortgage lender headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, and is primarily engaged in the origination of 1-4 family residential mortgage loans and construction loans. ACM was founded in 2011 and is led by a team of seasoned mortgage professionals, including the Chief Executive Officer, Timur Tunador, who has over 30 years of mortgage banking experience. ACM is licensed in 40 states, including the District of Columbia. ACM has 23 branches located in Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida.

For more information, connect with them at www.AtlanticCoastMortgage.com.

About Tidewater Mortgage Services

Established in 1997 by Art and Steve Sandler, TMS is a Coastal Virginia based mortgage lender serving the Mid‑Atlantic and Southeast. Licensed in the District of Columbia and 12 states across the East Coast, TMS offers a range of affordable mortgage products and prides itself on a family‑like culture and community engagement. Learn more at www.TidewaterMortgage.com.

