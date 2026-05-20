Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® Publishes Swimming Pool and Hot Tub Disinfection Page on their Learning Site, Ultraviolet.com

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® has added another webpage and video to their Germicidal UV Application series, titled "UV Water Disinfection in Swimming Pools & Hot Tubs." Due to a common lack of knowledge of the microbial dangers associated with pools and hot tubs, this page provides an overview of UV-C disinfection as an aid to purify recreational water.

The application page has the following sections:

People enjoying pools and hot tubs

Fun or Danger?

The inherent danger of sharing a body of water with other people, and how implementing UV disinfection can minimize the use of harsh chemicals.

The Discovery of Microorganisms

A brief history of the scientists who discovered microorganisms using primitive microscopes and the first uses of chemical water disinfection.

Swimming Pool-Related Germs

Submerging yourself in water potentially exposes you to a myriad of pathogens. Links are given to several Ultraviolet.com blog posts featuring common microorganisms you may encounter in a swimming pool or hot tub.

Common Ailments

There are many symptoms which come about because of exposure to pathogens in water, diarrhea being chief among them.

Water Treatments

While chlorine does a respectable job killing parasites in swimming pools and hot tubs, there are many negatives associated with its use, from human ailments to corrosion around the pool and filtration equipment.

Chlorine-Resistant Pathogens

Microorganisms exist which are not susceptible to chlorine. To neutralize these, another strategy must be considered.

UV-C: A Safe, Effective Addition

Germicidal UV is a safe, effective, and economically sound alternative to chlorine. The benefits of UV disinfection are healthier swimmers, lower maintenance costs, and a cleaner environment.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Has Solutions

A look at UV disinfection solutions from Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation®, designed to meet wide-ranging water volume scenarios and applications: Megatron®, Sanitron®, Mighty Pure®, and Minipure®.

About The Company

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® engineers, manufactures, sells, and services its germicidal UV water, air, and surface disinfection equipment and lamps for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Germicidal ultraviolet lamps produce wavelengths that are lethal to harmful microorganisms. UV-C technology is effective, economical, chemical-free, quick, and easy to use due to its byproduct-free process. For more information about Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation®, or how UV-C disinfection works, visit the company website at AtlanticUltraviolet.com.

SOURCE Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation