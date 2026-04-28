Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® Publishes UV Disinfection Application Page for Schools and Colleges on their Learning Site, Ultraviolet.com

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® has published the most recent installment in their series of germicidal UV application videos and pages, titled "UV Disinfection for Schools & Colleges." This page provides an in-depth analysis of the pathogenic dangers inherent in classrooms, as well as solutions aimed at making educational institutions safer for students.

The application page contains the following sections:

UV disinfection models and school children

The ABCs of Fighting Infection

The chief tenets of implementing UV disinfection into the educational environment, followed by a brief study of the microbes most commonly plaguing schools and colleges.

A New Technology Discovered

Numerous scientists since the late 1800s contributed to the development of UV technology as it exists today. Governmental agencies such as the CDC, EPA, and ASHRAE have all endorsed UV-C technology as a key element to a multi-layered strategy designed to prevent infection within classrooms of all kinds.

UV Experiments in Schools in the 1930s

Harvard engineer William F. Wells introduced UV disinfection to schools in Philadelphia with remarkable results. His experiments utilizing upper room UVGI clearly showed a correlation between the presence of ultraviolet devices in classrooms and the infection rates of students.

The Importance of Adequate Ventilation

Different age groups are susceptible to different types of infections. Because schools are a breeding ground for infectious microbes, ASHRAE has published guidelines to help facilitate healthier conditions. Aside from proper ventilation, other recommendations include the use of UV disinfection.

Five Effective Methods of UVGI

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® has several UV disinfection solutions for schools and colleges: Upper room disinfection, room air disinfection, air duct disinfection, direct UV disinfection, and water disinfection. The company's products (made in the USA from U.S and imported parts) address concerns relating to air that's breathed, surfaces touched, and water consumed.

Lessons Learned

Conventional disinfection, combined with safe and efficient UV disinfection can keep students in class and reduce absences, fostering an environment where opportunities to learn and grow are not hindered by unnecessary health risks.

About The Company

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® engineers, manufactures, sells, and services its germicidal UV water, air, and surface disinfection equipment and lamps for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. For more information about Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation®, or how UV-C disinfection works, visit the company website at AtlanticUltraviolet.com, call (631) 273-0500, Mon–Fri, 7am–6pm EST, or email [email protected].

SOURCE Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation