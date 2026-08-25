Atlas Free's Firebird Premiered at the Academy Award®-Qualifying 22nd Annual HollyShorts Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firebird, a powerful short film inspired by the true story of a human trafficking survivor, premiered at the HollyShorts Film Festival, one of the world's premier Academy Award® and BAFTA-qualifying film festivals.

Firebird, inspired by a survivor's true story, premiered at the Academy Award®-qualifying HollyShorts Festival. Post this Firebird, the film from Atlas Free, made in partnership with Ally Global Foundation, Atlas Free’s Nepal Network Member The Apple of God’s Eyes, and Veto Agency, shares the powerful true story of a human trafficking survivor who now works to free victims. The Atlas Free team and Ally Global team celebrating Firebird's premiere at the 22nd Annual HollyShorts Film Festival.

The film showcases the horrors of human trafficking through the true story of Dolma, a human trafficking survivor who, twenty years ago, was manipulated and sold into human trafficking. It's a story of courage, of the unbreakable human spirit, and of the resilience of human trafficking survivors. Dolma's story didn't end there. Today, she works as part of the Atlas Free Network to free other victims from the fate she once suffered. "If telling my story can help girls escape brothels or any kind of sexual abuse, I will keep telling it. I believe stories like this can open eyes, move hearts, and inspire action," said Dolma. This film showcases one story of many from the Atlas Free Network, which works to set victims free, restore futures, and hold traffickers accountable in over 67 countries worldwide.

That message resonated at HollyShorts, where Firebird premiered as part of the Social Impact Category, recognizing films that use storytelling to engage audiences around meaningful societal issues. Selection into the festival marks an important milestone for the film to bring its message to new audiences and expand the conversation about human trafficking.

"We are honored Firebird was selected and that we were able to play a role in bringing this inspiring story of freedom to life," said Jeremy Vallerand, Atlas Free's CEO & President. "This film is an invitation to see the world through the eyes of a courageous trafficking survivor and to join her in taking action to confront one of the most pressing issues of our time."

Created through the collaboration of Atlas Free, Ally Global, Atlas Free's Nepal Network Member The Apple of God's Eyes, and Veto Agency, Firebird is a story of courage, resilience, and the fight for freedom. Firebird will be shown next at the DaVinci Film Festival on September 25-26, 2026, in Los Angeles.

About Atlas Free

Atlas Free has been building a global movement to make human trafficking high-risk and low-reward, and ultimately dismantle the industry. Atlas Free resources and empowers local organizations across the United States and in more than 60 countries to fight sex trafficking and exploitation every day. As a field catalyst, Atlas Free brings people, resources, and innovation together to drive lasting change—building a world where traffickers are held accountable, and every person can flourish in freedom.

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SOURCE Atlas Free