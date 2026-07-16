Atlas Free Named One of The NonProfit Times' 2026 Best Nonprofits to Work For

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Free, an anti-human trafficking nonprofit and field catalyst working to dismantle the business of exploitation, has been named one of The NonProfit Times' 2026 Best Nonprofits to Work For, earning a place among the top 50 organizations recognized nationwide.

2026 The NonProfit Times Best Nonprofits

Now in its 17th year, the Best Nonprofits to Work For program identifies and honors outstanding employers in the nonprofit sector. Rankings are determined through an independent survey administered by Workforce Research Group, in which employees evaluate their organizations across 77 questions in nine categories, including Core Employee Experience, Communication and Workplace Culture, Leadership, Diversity and Inclusion, Training and Professional Development, and Work-Life Balance. NonProfit Times then ranks the nonprofit organizations that have built the most positive, supportive, and engaging workplaces in the sector.

"Our mission begins with people, and that includes the incredible team behind Atlas Free," said Jeremy Vallerand, CEO of Atlas Free. "Being recognized as one of the best nonprofits to work for reflects the culture we've worked hard to build—one rooted in trust, purpose, and care for one another. When we invest in our people, they're able to bring their very best to the work of restoring freedom and helping dismantle the business of human trafficking around the world."

Atlas Free is working to dismantle the business of human trafficking and exploitation. It invests in and strengthens the global Atlas Free Network, driving collective impact to set victims free, restore their futures, and put traffickers out of business. Since 2012, the Atlas Free Network has impacted more than 1.6 million lives through aftercare, prevention, outreach, awareness, and intervention programs.

The Best Nonprofits recognition reflects a culture Atlas Free actively stewards. The organization is people-centric to its core, and believes in taking care of its people so they can focus on what matters most: restoring freedom and hope to human trafficking victims worldwide. At Atlas Free, people are the priority.

About Atlas Free

Atlas Free's mission is to accelerate and resource the fight against human trafficking and exploitation. The organization identifies, vets, and invests in the most impactful programs, leaders, and organizations fighting human trafficking worldwide, empowering a global movement to bring freedom everywhere. Learn more at Atlas Free and join the global movement to end human trafficking at atlasfree.org.

Media contact:

Lindsey Bretz

Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Atlas Free