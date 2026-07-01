Atlas Reimagines Luxury Through Service, Access, and Experiences

The enhanced membership combines concierge expertise, exclusive travel benefits, and a private access network into a single platform designed for modern wealth.

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas, the invite-only charge card and private concierge platform announced a significant expansion of its membership experience, introducing new annual travel credits, milestone rewards, wellness partnerships, and curated experiences.

Atlas members will gain access to an expanded suite of benefits, designed around how members actually spend, travel, and live, furthering the experiences and value members unlock through Atlas Concierge.

The Atlas Personal Card.

These include:

Access to 2,000+ luxury hotels with preferred partner benefits, including priority upgrades, early check-in / late check-out, and credits to be used at the hotel

$6,000 in annual travel and lifestyle credits, including a Business Class Flight Credit, Semi-Private Aviation Credit, Private Charter Credit, and Ticketed Events Credit

Up to $8,000 in milestone rewards that unlock luxury travel and lifestyle benefits as members consolidate more of their spending with Atlas

5x points on travel booked through Atlas Concierge

Wellness and lifestyle partnerships, including benefits with Erewhon, Remedy Place, Sollis Health, Atria Health, Wheely, and more

A rotating calendar of limited-time partnerships, cultural experiences, and member-only offers tied to major events and seasonal moments

Expanded concierge-led support across travel, dining, entertainment, transportation, and lifestyle, delivered through Atlas' human-powered concierge team

Although Atlas is widening its benefits, the access to Atlas Concierge underscores a broader shift in how high-spending consumers think about luxury financial products. Increasingly, affluent consumers are prioritizing time, access, and personalized service over traditional points-based rewards—and Atlas is building for that new reality.

That shift is reflected in Atlas' continued growth. The company has tripled transaction volume year over year, while active membership has nearly doubled. Average member spend has risen to nearly $500,000 annually, up more than 70% year over year, and more than tens of thousands of prospective members are currently on the waitlist. Together, these signals point to growing demand for a more integrated, service-led membership model.

The Atlas Concierge remains the cornerstone of the member experience. Available through a simple text message or within the Atlas app, Atlas' expert concierge provides members with access, personalized support, and peace of mind. More than a concierge service, Atlas increasingly functions as an operational layer for members' personal lives—handling logistics, planning, and coordination so members can stay focused on what matters most. Concierge demand continues to grow alongside the platform, with Atlas handling more than 10,000 member requests per quarter, up 73% year over year.

"The future of luxury membership isn't only about maximizing points—it's about minimizing friction," said Patrick Mrozowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Atlas. "Our members are incredibly discerning about how they spend both money and time. Atlas is built to remove complexity, unlock access, and deliver highly personalized support wherever they need it."

Atlas' expanded benefits are not simply new perks—they reflect the company's broader vision for what luxury membership can become. By combining financial infrastructure, design-forward tech, curated benefits, and human concierge support, Atlas is redefining the category around service, access, and meaningful utility in everyday life.

For more information about Atlas Card, visit https://atlascard.com.

About Atlas

Atlas is an invite-only charge card and personal concierge spanning travel, dining, lifestyle, and bespoke experiences. Built as a design-forward, tech-led platform, Atlas combines luxury financial tools with white-glove service to connect members with extraordinary experiences. Through a curated network of partners, Atlas provides exclusive access, preferred rates, and unique opportunities unavailable elsewhere. Founded between New York City and San Francisco, Atlas is redefining how modern consumers discover, access, and experience the moments that matter most.

To learn more, visit atlascard.com.

Contact:

Team Atlas at Lede

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SOURCE Atlas